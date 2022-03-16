Breaking News
CurrencyWorks’ Motoclub Announces NFT Drop in Latest Barrett-Jackson Collector Series

Los Angeles, CA., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub platform will drop new NFT packs from their Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series.

The latest pack features NFTs of four specially selected vehicles sold at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Houston Auction.

The four cars featured as NFTs in the “Platinum Pack” are:

  • 2019 Ford GT 
  • 1966 Shelby GT350 – Stirling Moss Race Car 
  • 1971 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe – “The Ultimate Camaro: 598”
  • 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Hennessey Custom Edition “Resurrection”

Each is represented by 2 x high-res digital images, 1 x illustration, and 1 x video. Each pack includes four NFTs from the “Platinum” tier, for a total of 16 NFTs to be collected.

Utilizing the Motoclub Trading Platform, members can sell and trade to complete the “Platinum” and Houston Series sets or purchase additional packs from the Motoclub Showroom.

CurrencyWorks’ Chairman Cameron Chell said: “With the release of the Houston 2021 series, I am excited for buyers to curate their digital wallets on the Motoclub Trading Platform.”

The Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series “Platinum Pack” will be released at 12 p.m. PDT on March 29, 2022.

For more details, visit the Motoclub website.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, searching CWRK.

Media Contact:
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact:
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.Elliott@currencyworks.io

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia. 

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io.

Media Contact
Richard Hilton
media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. 

For more information, go to www.barrett-jackson.com.

