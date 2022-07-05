CurrencyWorks’ Motoclub Reaches Over $120,000 in NFT Sales at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas

Breaking News
Los Angeles, CA., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub platform sold almost $15,000.00 USD of 1-of-1 NFTs at Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas live auction. The event took place from July 1-2, 2022.

Sold in two lots over two days, these six NFTs are part of the Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection, a three-series NFT drop made up of 18 highly collectible 1-of-1 NFTs.

Offered with no reserve, this series of NFTs in the Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection featured:

The six-vehicle sales chosen to represent the Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection for Series 2 to be sold in Las Vegas include:

  • 1971 Plymouth HEMI ‘Cuda – lot #4000 sold for $1,400.00
  • 1967 Chevrolet Yenko Super Camaro 427/450 – lot #4001 sold for $900.00
  • 1959 Buick Invicta Custom Coupe “Blue Suede Shoes” – lot #4002 sold for $1,200.00
  • 1962 Shelby Cobra CSX 2032 – lot #4003 sold for $1,500.00
  • 1971 Plymouth HEMI Superbird – lot #4004 sold for $3,000.00
  • 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SE – lot #4005 sold for $3,000.00

Each NFT was minted as one-of-one and will contain 3 x high res digital images and 1 x video commemorating the chosen vehicle’s respective sale at Barrett-Jackson.

“Barrett-Jackson’s auction in Las Vegas did not disappoint. These NFTs are a true car enthusiast’s dream, and the NFTs sold are an excellent addition to anyone’s NFT portfolio,” said Cameron Chell, Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “Our team wanted to create something truly special to commemorate Barrett-Jackson’s fiftieth year, and these classic car NFTs show that we’ve hit that mark.”

For more information on Motoclub, please visit www.motoclub.io.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, searching CWRK.

Media Contact:
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact:
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.Elliott@currencyworks.io

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia. 

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada, and Houston, Texas, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique, and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com. 

For more information, go to www.barrett-jackson.com.

