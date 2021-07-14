Breaking News
CurrencyWorks to Present at 2021 Sequire Blockchain Event

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Presentation on Thursday, July 15th, 2021 at 2:30pm PST / 5:30pm EST

Los Angeles CA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Blockchain Conference on Thursday, July 15th at 2:30 pm PST / 5:30 pm EST.

Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks, will be giving the presentation.

Commenting ahead of Thursday’s presentation, Cameron said: “It’s a great honour to have the chance to speak at the Sequire Blockchain Conference, and to be chosen to do so among such leading industry figures in the blockchain space.”

Event: CurrencyWorks Presentation at the Sequire Blockchain Conference
Date: July 15th, 2021
Time: 5:30pm EST

Register to watch the presentation HERE.

Summary of Sequire Blockchain & Crypto Conference

This elite, 1-day only event will feature more than 15 leading Blockchain and Crypto companies, followed by talks with industry experts.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
[email protected]

Company Contact
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
[email protected]

