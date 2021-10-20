CurrencyWorks’ VUELE™ Feature Film NFT Platform Hosting Welcome Party at the Austin Film Festival

Breaking News
Los Angeles CA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that VUELE (www.vuele.io), CurrencyWorks’ NFT platform for feature films, will host the welcome party at the Austin Film Festival (AFF). The festival runs from October 21-28, 2021.

Currently in its 28th year, AFF furthers the art of storytelling by inspiring and championing the work of writers and filmmakers. The event plays host to the largest screenwriter’s conference in the world, which features over 200 panelists. In addition to film and television, the panels explore storytelling mediums such as plays, podcasts and digital series.

VUELE is celebrating the successful sale of the first 11 ZERO CONTACT NFTs, which grossed more than $90,000.00 USD. The NFTs include the feature-length film that the purchaser can watch on VUELE as well as highly sought-after content such as crypto art and behind-the-scenes footage. CurrencyWorks receives an ongoing royalty every time these NFTs are bought and sold.

“VUELE looks forward to hosting the film community at this event, sharing and discussing the opportunities that VUELE’s platform creates for the industry,” said Cameron Chell, co-head of VUELE and Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks.

CurrencyWorks is preparing the next ZERO CONTACT NFT drop. VUELE members will be able to purchase the Exclusive Edition NFTs on the VUELE platform, register here.

VUELE is a joint venture between CurrencyWorks and Enderby Entertainment. It is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature-length films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io

About VUELE

VUELE [pronounced View-lee] is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs. Users will be able to become owners of exclusive, limited edition film, and collector NFT content which they can watch, collect, sell, and trade on the vuele.io platform. 

VUELE provides movie fans and collectors alike with the ultimate consumer-focused digital collection and viewing platform. Visit: www.vuele.io

The VUELE (vuele.io) platform is a joint venture between CurrencyWorks and Enderby Entertainment. Full details of the joint venture are contained in the Form 8-K filed by CurrencyWorks on July 7, 2021 at www.sec.gov

Media Contact
media@vuele.io

About Enderby Entertainment 

Founded in 2006 by partners Rick Dugdale and Daniel Petrie, Jr., Enderby Entertainment is a global entertainment production, visual effects, and post-production company based in Beverly Hills, California, with Canadian operations in Kelowna, British Columbia. Enderby Entertainment is built on innovation, integrity, and the refined philosophy that passion and cutting-edge methodology to create compelling, story-driven projects efficiently with no-compromise in quality. 

For more, visit www.enderbyentertainment.com.

Media Contact
Staci Griesbach 
StaciGriesbach@LunaWorldwide.com

