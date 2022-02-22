CurrencyWorks’ VUELE™ Feature Film NFT Platform Unveils ZERO CONTACT, Starring Anthony Hopkins, Exclusive and Collector’s Edition Drops     

Los Angeles, CA., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that VUELE ™ , CurrencyWorks’ NFT platform for feature films, has launched with two exclusive NFT bundles for ZERO CONTACT, starring Academy Award®-winner Anthony Hopkins.

2,500 copies of the ZERO CONTACT Exclusive Edition NFT will be available on the VUELETM platform at 2:22 p.m. PST on February 22, 2022. The NFTs include the feature-length film that the purchaser can watch on VUELE™ as well as highly sought-after content such as a signed digital poster, behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive ZERO CONTACT Character Trading Cards.

Each bundle contains three of the nine available ZERO CONTACT Character Bio Collector Card NFTs. VUELE™ members will receive a brief description of the character and a short video segment of the character from the film. Only 100 copies of the Finley Hart Character Bio Collector Card NFT, the character Academy Award®-Winner Anthony Hopkins plays in ZERO CONTACT, will be minted.

25,000 copies of the ZERO CONTACT Collector’s Edition NFT will go on sale on February 28, 2022. Purchasers will receive the feature-length film as well as a digital poster.

To participate in the latest ZERO CONTACT NFT drops, build your NFT collection, and trade in the VUELE™ marketplace, sign up to become a VUELE™ member here .

“We are thrilled to be offering the ZERO CONTACT Exclusive and Collector’s Edition NFTs after the successful sale of the first 11 Platinum and Elite Edition NFTs in September, which sold for more than $100,000.00,” said Cameron Chell, co-head of VUELE™ and Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “VUELE™ will provide fans with unprecedented early access to full-length feature films, in addition to coveted movie memorabilia.”

“Launching VUELE with this one-of-a-kind project makes a lot of sense to us. The latest ZERO CONTACT offerings allow even more fans to explore the world of NFTs and how it can be a positive impact the entertainment industry.” said Rick Dugdale, co-head of VUELE™ and President and CEO of Enderby Entertainment.”

ZERO CONTACT made film history by becoming the first feature film to debut exclusively as an NFT on VUELE™. In September, VUELE™ successfully sold the first 11 ZERO CONTACT Platinum and Elite Edition NFTs, which grossed more than $100,000.00 USD. CurrencyWorks receives an ongoing fee every time the ZERO CONTACT NFTs are bought and sold on the secondary market.

VUELE™ is a joint venture between CurrencyWorks and Enderby Entertainment. It is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature-length films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

About VUELE™

VUELE™ [pronounced View-lee] is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs. Users will be able to become owners of exclusive, limited edition film, and collector NFT content which they can watch, collect, sell, and trade on the vuele.io platform.

VUELE™ provides movie fans and collectors alike with the ultimate consumer-focused digital collection and viewing platform. Visit: www.vuele.io .

The VUELE™ ( vuele.io ) platform is a joint venture between CurrencyWorks and Enderby Entertainment. Full details of the joint venture are contained in the Form 8-K filed by CurrencyWorks on July 7, 2021, at www.sec.gov .

About Enderby Entertainment

Founded in 2006 by partners Rick Dugdale and Daniel Petrie, Jr., Enderby Entertainment is a global entertainment production, visual effects, and post-production company based in Beverly Hills, California, with Canadian operations in Kelowna, British Columbia. Enderby Entertainment is built on innovation, integrity, and the refined philosophy that passion and cutting-edge methodology to create compelling, story-driven projects efficiently with no compromise in quality.

For more, visit www.enderbyentertainment.com .