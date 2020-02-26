Current Partners with Cardtronics to Provide Surcharge-Free Cash Access

Leading U.S. Challenger Bank Selects Allpoint Network for Customer Withdrawals, Deposits

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Current, a leading U.S. challenger bank that provides everyone access to premium and affordable banking, is partnering with Cardtronics [Nasdaq: CATM] to give its over 800,000 members access to Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network of surcharge-free ATMs.

Current members can now withdraw cash at Allpoint’s 55,000 ATMs worldwide without any transaction fees and make deposits at the growing network of Allpoint+ deposit-enabled machines.

“We believe banking should be accessible and affordable for everyone,” said Stuart Sopp, Current CEO and Founder. “Partnering with Cardtronics to provide our members access to an expansive ATM network without fees further supports our mission to bring premium financial services to everyone and help improve financial outcomes.”

Through Allpoint, the largest surcharge-free ATM network in the U.S., challenger banks like Current have broad access to a physical infrastructure through a network of secure, high-performing ATMs at top retail establishments including grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores.

“Giving customers widespread ability to withdraw and deposit funds without transaction fees is important to Current’s mission to deliver premium and affordable banking to everyone and we’re pleased to be part of providing that access,” said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for Cardtronics.

About Current

We are a leading U.S. challenger bank built to meet the needs of people with unique lives who have been overlooked by the traditional banking industry. Our custom Current Core technology allows us to provide premium banking services for everyone, regardless of age or income, and improve the financial outcomes of our members without overdraft fees, minimum balance requirements, or hidden fees. We give members up to two days faster direct deposit paychecks, access to 55,000 free ATMs worldwide as well as 24/7 member support 365 days a year. To learn more about us, visit http://www.current.com or download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

Current is now backed through investments from Wellington Management Company, QED Investors, EXPA, Galaxy Digital, CUNA Mutual Group and Elizabeth Street Ventures.

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise, and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. To learn more about Cardtronics, visit www.cardtronics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

