Renewable energies like solar and wind power create an urgent need for current transducers that monitor power production and distribution; further expanding markets globally.

New York, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, the Global Current Transducer Market Size Recorded Sales of USD 540.3 Mn in 2022. The Market experienced a CAGR of 4.0% Year-on-year growth. It is anticipated to achieve revenues of USD 792.0 Million by 2032

The current transducer market is an ever-evolving sector of the electronics industry, where Technology continues to advance at an alarming rate. Demand for accurate, current measurement solutions continues to increase alongside rising consumer expectations for precise current measurements in various applications ranging from power generation and distribution through electric vehicles and industrial automation. Current transducers play an integral part in these endeavors. The key driver of market growth is the rising adoption of renewable energy sources that require efficient current monitoring for grid integration, as well as transportation electrification and electric vehicle proliferation, both of which increase demand for high-performance current transducers.

Key Takeaway:

Based on Technology, close-loop current transducers lead the market with a major revenue share of 64.6%

Based on Application, motor drive holds the major revenue share of 43.6% to dominate the segment.

Market Trends: As demand for electric vehicles surges, so too has their market for current transducers in automotive applications exploded.

Drivers: The increasing demand for renewable energy sources

Restraints: The high cost of current transducers

Challenges: The increasing competition from low-cost manufacturers

Opportunities: The growing demand for current transducers in emerging markets

Based on Region, Asia Pacific leads the market with a major revenue share of 44%.

North America is the second-largest region in the market.

Market players are prioritizing innovation with the aim of producing smaller, more accurate, and cost-effective transducers. Furthermore, as industries become more data-driven, the integration of current transducers with IoT technologies is increasing dramatically and offering new opportunities for growth and customization. Overall, the current transducer market is poised for rapid expansion as it aligns with ongoing trends toward energy efficiency and automation in various industries.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Current Transducer Market

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in sensing Technology, such as Hall effect sensors and Rogowski coils, is driving market growth. These advancements result in more accurate, compact, and cost-effective current transducers.

Continuous innovation in sensing Technology, such as Hall effect sensors and Rogowski coils, is driving market growth. These advancements result in more accurate, compact, and cost-effective current transducers. Renewable Energy Boom: The global shift towards renewable energy sources like solar and wind power creates a substantial demand for current transducers to monitor and control power generation and distribution, bolstering market expansion.

The global shift towards renewable energy sources like solar and wind power creates a substantial demand for current transducers to monitor and control power generation and distribution, bolstering market expansion. Electrification of Transport: The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and the need for precise current measurement in EV charging infrastructure contribute significantly to market growth.

Top Trends in the Global Current Transducer Market.

Current transducers are being equipped with IoT capabilities, enabling remote monitoring, data analytics, and predictive maintenance. Additionally, there’s a growing emphasis on sustainability, leading to the development of energy-efficient current transducers. The market is witnessing a shift towards more compact and lightweight designs, catering to the miniaturization trend in electronics. Overall, the future of the global current transducer market is closely tied to advancements in smart Technology, energy efficiency, and miniaturization, reflecting the evolving needs of modern industries.

Market Growth

As industries worldwide strive for sustainability and reduced energy consumption, current transducers play a crucial role in optimizing power usage and enhancing overall efficiency. Moreover, the expanding adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy sources amplifies the need for precise current monitoring, bolstering market growth. Additionally, the relentless pursuit of technological innovation, leading to more accurate, compact, and cost-effective transducers, further fuels market expansion.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region leads the market with a major revenue share of 44%. The region’s rapid industrialization, particularly in countries like China and India, drives substantial demand for current transducers in manufacturing and infrastructure development. The surge in renewable energy projects across the Asia Pacific necessitates precise current monitoring for grid integration and power distribution. Moreover, cost-effective production capabilities and a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem contribute to the region’s dominance, making it a key hub for current transducer production and export, solidifying its leading position in the market.

After Asia Pacific, North America holds the second-largest share of the market. The region’s advanced technological landscape fosters a strong demand for high-precision current monitoring solutions across various industries, including healthcare, aerospace, and telecommunications. North America’s commitment to renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, drives the need for accurate, current measurement devices in sustainable energy projects.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the Market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

ABB

Phoenix Contact(us)

Texas Instrument Inc.

Johnson Control Inc

Topstek Inc

veris industries

NK Technologies

CR Magnetic

Siemens AG

Hobart

Johnson controls

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 543.03 million Forecast Revenue 2032 USD 792.0 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 4.0% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 44% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

A significant driver propelling the market is the relentless push towards energy efficiency and sustainability. In an era marked by environmental consciousness and escalating energy costs, industries worldwide are increasingly seeking precise current measurement solutions to optimize power usage. Current transducers play a pivotal role in achieving this goal by enabling real-time monitoring and control, resulting in reduced energy wastage. Additionally, the global transition towards renewable energy sources and the electrification of various sectors, including transportation, further amplifies the demand for accurate current transducers. These factors collectively fuel the market’s growth as they align with the evolving sustainability and efficiency imperatives of modern industries.

Market Restraints

As industries increasingly rely on sensitive electronic devices, EMI generated by current transducers can disrupt their functioning, leading to reliability concerns. Mitigating EMI often requires additional shielding and filtering measures, adding to the overall cost and complexity of deploying these transducers. Additionally, the need for calibration and maintenance to ensure accurate readings poses logistical challenges, particularly in remote or inaccessible locations.

Market Opportunities

With the proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs), the demand for current transducers in charging infrastructure and battery management systems is poised to skyrocket. Moreover, as IoT adoption continues to rise, integrating current transducers into smart grids and industrial automation systems presents substantial growth potential. Furthermore, advancements in materials and manufacturing techniques are driving cost reduction, making these devices more accessible to a broader range of industries and applications. Capitalizing on these opportunities can unlock substantial market growth and innovation in the current transducer sector.

Report Segmentation of the Current Transducer Market

Technology Analysis

On the basis of Technology, the market is classified into open loop and closed loop. Among these technologies, closed-loop Technology leads the market with a major revenue share of 64.6%. This supremacy is primarily attributed to the inherent advantages that closed-loop transducers offer. Closed-loop technology excels in providing precise and reliable current measurements, making it the preferred choice for critical applications across industries like power generation, medical devices, and industrial automation. Closed-loop transducers employ feedback mechanisms to continuously adjust and maintain output accuracy, ensuring dependable performance even in dynamic current conditions. While open-loop transducers have their utility, the superior precision and dependability of closed-loop technology solidify its dominance in the market and maintain its majority market share.

Application Analysis

Based on Application, the market is classified into battery management, converter and inverter, motor drive, and UPS, which are indispensable components in motor drive systems, providing crucial current measurement and control functions. The rising demand for energy-efficient motor drives in various sectors, including automotive and manufacturing, fuels the dominance of this Application. Furthermore, advancements in motor drive technology, coupled with the global push for energy-efficient solutions, continue to propel the motor drive segment’s dominance within the current transducer market.& SMPS. From these applications, motor drive dominates the segment with a major revenue share of 43.6%. This significant prevalence is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) industry and industrial automation.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Open Loop

Closed-loop

By Application

Motor Drive

Battery Management

UPS & SMPS

Converter & Inverter

Other Applications

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Recent Developments

In August 2023, Texas Instruments (TI) unveiled innovative Hall-effect and EZShunt current-sensing solutions designed to streamline the process of current measurement. These solutions feature highly precise Hall-effect sensors and seamlessly integrated shunt solutions, making current sensing more straightforward and accurate than ever before in the industry .

Texas Instruments (TI) unveiled innovative Hall-effect and EZShunt current-sensing solutions designed to streamline the process of current measurement. These solutions feature highly precise Hall-effect sensors and seamlessly integrated shunt solutions, making current sensing more straightforward and accurate than ever before in the industry In May 2022, Danisense, a leading provider of high-accuracy current sense transducers catering to challenging applications, introduced its latest DT series. These cutting-edge transducers utilize ultra-stable, high-precision fluxgate technology, achieving ppm-class precision. They are specifically designed for isolated DC and AC current measurement, supporting currents of up to 200 with exceptional stability and accuracy.

