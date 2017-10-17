Currie Rose Resources Corporate Update

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV:CUI) (“Currie Rose” or the “Company”) announces with great sadness the passing of Mr. Harold Smith, long-time Director, CEO and Chairman, on September 30, 2017. Mr. Smith had faithfully served the Company and its shareholders since 1992. The Directors have extended their condolences on behalf of the Company and shareholders to his family, friends and colleagues. Mr. Smith will be missed.

Further, the Company has closed the first tranche of the previously announced financing (see Press Release of September 15, 2017) issuing 7,400,480 units at $0.05 for total proceeds in the first tranche of $370,024. Each unit consists of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant.

In the coming weeks, Currie plans to issue up to an additional 5,599,520 units in final tranche at $0.05 per unit for additional proceeds of $279,976. Completion of the second tranche will result in a total offering of $650,000.

