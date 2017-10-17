Currie Rose Resources Corporate Update

Breaking News
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV:CUI) (“Currie Rose” or the “Company”) announces with great sadness the passing of Mr. Harold Smith, long-time Director, CEO and Chairman, on September 30, 2017.  Mr. Smith had faithfully served the Company and its shareholders since 1992. The Directors have extended their condolences on behalf of the Company and shareholders to his family, friends and colleagues.  Mr. Smith will be missed.

Further, the Company has closed the first tranche of the previously announced financing (see Press Release of September 15, 2017) issuing 7,400,480 units at $0.05 for total proceeds in the first tranche of $370,024.  Each unit consists of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant. 

In the coming weeks, Currie plans to issue up to an additional 5,599,520 units in final tranche at $0.05 per unit for additional proceeds of $279,976. Completion of the second tranche will result in a total offering of $650,000.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements about the closing of the transaction, expected terms of the transaction, the number of securities of Currie Rose that may be issued in connection with the transaction, and the parties’ ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

