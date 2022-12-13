Enjoy an array of premiere performances in Florida’s Cultural Capital®

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Palm Beaches are often referred to as New York City’s sixth borough — and Palm Beach County’s world-class performing arts scene is furthering the county’s reputation as a dynamic arts hub. The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to share a diverse line-up of performance arts opportunities in Florida’s Cultural Capital®.

From live theater and music concerts to comedy shows and exclusive pop-up events, there are countless opportunities to enjoy performing arts in The Palm Beaches. Below, find a curated list of upcoming performances this December and January. For more information about these and other experiences, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

Arts Garage (Delray Beach): Kevin Bozeman – The Art of Laughter : Get ready for The Art of Laughter: A Hysterical Comedy Series at Arts Garage, in collaboration with The Comedy Zone! Come see some of the best touring comedians from South Florida and beyond on January 6, 2023. More information available here. Steve Forbert Duo : With just a two-person band, folk-rock singer-songwriter Steve Forbert performs music from his forty-year music career on January 29, 2023. More information available here. Tap Dancing Through Auschwitz – A Play by Tyler Ellman Directed by Christine Barclay : This performance follows five high school seniors as they visit the infamous concentration camp Auschwitz, on a trip known as The March of the Living. While in the midst of their own life transitions, their entire world is flipped upside down as they bear witness to the horrors of their ancestors’ past. Enjoy this coming-of-age story on December 22 and December 24. More information available here. Thornetta Davis : International singer, songwriter, and recording artist, Thornetta Davis has opened for Blues legends such as B.B. King, Ray Charles, Etta James, KoKo Taylor, Johnny Johnson, Bonnie Raitt and more. Thornetta’s latest CD Honest Woman, which she wrote and produced, has won over 30 Detroit Music Awards. Thornetta takes the stage January 27, 2023. More information available here.

(Delray Beach): Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts (Lake Worth Beach): Visiting Artists Dan Friday & Jason Christian : This dynamic glass-blowing duo teams up for a special, one-time pop-up Artist Blow-Out Event on December 16. Dan Friday, recently featured on the third season of Netflix’s “Blown Away,” is a Seattle-based glass artist. Jason Christian, also a Seattle-based glass artist, is an integral member of Dale Chihuly’s boathouse team. More information available here. Visiting Artist Laura Donefer : Known for her innovative, colorful blown glass and flame-worked “Amulet Baskets,” Laura Donefer also pushes the boundaries with work that explores ideas concerning memory, assault, bereavement, joy and madness. A “Meet the Artist Dinner” will be held January 19, 2023 followed by an “Artist Blow-Out” January 20, 2023 and a free family day January 21, 2023. More information available here.

(Lake Worth Beach): Boca Stage at Sol Theatre (Boca Raton): Boca Stage presents the South Florida premiere of Time Alone , a poetic and poignant drama about two seemingly unconnected people, a widow and a young man serving a life sentence, both seeking redemption. The play is the product of the writer’s volunteer work in the California juvenile and justice systems. As the play unfolds both characters find themselves in places of extreme loneliness, and as time itself seems to unravel, their tales both contrast and mirror each other, providing answers to each other’s questions — until they find new doors to life. January 5-22, 2023. Tickets and more information available here.

Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach (Palm Beach): Be moved by an all-star string octet, led by acclaimed violinist James Ehnes, performing powerful music of Bruch and Mendelssohn in the Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach's 10 th Anniversary Celebration Concert on January 10, 2023 at the Norton Museum of Art. Tickets and more information available here.

Jupiter Theater Company (Jupiter): The Jupiter Theater Company presents To Life 3: Stories & Music Celebrating the Contributions of Jewish Composers to the Great Hollywood Musicals . Featuring amusing anecdotes and fascinating historical facts, along with tributes to some of the greatest Jewish performers in Hollywood history, including Eddie Cantor, Danny Kaye, and Barbara Streisand, To Life 3 will be performed by five of South Florida's award-winning musical theater artists: Julie Kleiner, Bruno Faria, Amy Tanner, Michael Materdomini and Shari Upbin. January 20, 2023 through February 5, 2023. More information available here.

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach): The Kravis Center presents a wide range of live performances this December and January from symphonies and orchestras to ballet and Tony Award-winning musicals and more. A full performance calendar is available here. Disney's Aladdin : Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of Disney's THE LION KING comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. December 14-22. Tickets and more information available here. Miami City Ballet Presents George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® : The sweetest of all holiday traditions is back! Marvel at this spectacular production with magic at every turn, a cast of over 100 dancers, children in lavish costumes, and Tchaikovsky's beloved, instantly recognizable music played by a brilliant live orchestra. December 28-20. Tickets and more information available here. HADESTOWN : Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go. January 3-8, 2023. Tickets and more information available here.

(West Palm Beach): The Kravis Center presents a wide range of live performances this December and January from symphonies and orchestras to ballet and Tony Award-winning musicals and more. A full performance calendar is available here. Maltz Jupiter Theatre (Jupiter): Dance hall hostess Charity Hope Valentine has had a rough time when it comes to finding “the one.” In spite of one misfortune after another, Charity is optimistic and still believes in true love. She isn’t ready to give up on her dreams of settling down with the right guy in this high-energy, dance-filled, comedic musical sensation. A Tony Award®-nominated musical, Sweet Charity captures all of the humor and heartbreak of life in the Big Apple. January 10 – 29, 2023. More information available here.

Maltz Jupiter Theatre (Jupiter): Dance hall hostess Charity Hope Valentine has had a rough time when it comes to finding "the one." In spite of one misfortune after another, Charity is optimistic and still believes in true love. She isn't ready to give up on her dreams of settling down with the right guy in this high-energy, dance-filled, comedic musical sensation. A Tony Award®-nominated musical, Sweet Charity captures all of the humor and heartbreak of life in the Big Apple. January 10 – 29, 2023. More information available here.

(West Palm Beach): Palm Beach Dramaworks (West Palm Beach): Twelve Angry Men by Reginald Rose : In this timely, timeless, and taut classic, 12 jurors deliberate the fate of a teenager accused of killing his father. Only Juror #8 is uncertain of the young man’s guilt. As he compels the others to carefully examine the evidence, the prejudices and social attitudes of each man are revealed – as are the strengths and flaws of the American justice system. The show runs through December 24. More information available here. New Years / New Plays Festival : Palm Beach Dramaworks will ring in 2023 with one of its most popular events, the New Year/New Plays Festival, which features readings of five fascinating plays that are still in development. The fifth annual festival marks the first time since 2020 that the program will be presented live, onstage, in front of an audience at the Don & Ann Brown Theatre. January 6-8, 2023. More information available here.

(West Palm Beach): Palm Beach Opera (West Palm Beach): Palm Beach Opera will open its 2023 Season with Puccini’s iconic Madama Butterfly, one of the most beloved operas in the repertoire. Featuring soaring lyricism, a haunting score, and a heart-wrenching tale, Madama Butterfly is a deeply moving masterpiece. Sung in Italian with English supertitles projected. January 20-23, 2023. Tickets and more information available here.

(West Palm Beach): Palm Beach Opera will open its 2023 Season with Puccini’s iconic Madama Butterfly, one of the most beloved operas in the repertoire. Featuring soaring lyricism, a haunting score, and a heart-wrenching tale, Madama Butterfly is a deeply moving masterpiece. Sung in Italian with English supertitles projected. January 20-23, 2023. Tickets and more information available here. Spady Cultural Heritage Museum (Delray Beach): Kwanzaa: UMOJA : Enjoy the first day of Kwanzaa at the Spady Museum. Activities include storytelling, Kwanzaa ceremony, youth activities and artist-led creativity. This program is brought to you by the Spady Museum, Pyramid Books, The Sankofa Study Group, The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and Kwanzaa 365 Live. Open to the Public. December 26, 2:30-5 p.m. More information available here.

(Delray Beach): The Society of the Four Arts (Palm Beach): Calidore String Quartet : Recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant and a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award, the Calidore String Quartet will perform January 15, 2023. More information available here. Emanuel Ax, Piano : Emanuel Ax is a celebrated classical pianist, winner of the Avery Fisher Prize and Grammy awards for the second and third volumes of his cycle of Haydn’s piano sonatas. Enjoy a program of Schubert and Liszt on January 8, 2023. More information available here. Emerson String Quartet : The Emerson String Quartet has been one of the world’s premier chamber music ensembles for more than four decades, keeping the string quartet form alive and relevant. The quartet plans to disband in October 2023, so The Four Arts is honored to be a part of its final season, hosting an evening of Haydn, Mendelssohn, and Beethoven. on January 29, 2023. More information available here. Paul Huang (Violin) Anne-Marie McDermott (Piano) : The Gubelmann Auditorium plays center stage for a blockbuster violin-piano duo recital by Paul Huang and Anne-Marie McDermott, two superb masters of the genre on January 18, 2023. More information available here. The Romeros Guitar Quartet : Known as “The Royal Family of the Guitar,” the Romeros were founded by Celedonio Romero and his sons in 1958. The Quartet will perform January 22, 2023. More information available here.

(Palm Beach): The Square (West Palm Beach): Holiday Live Music : Several holiday performances will complement The Square’s weekly live music on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays including The Yuletide Carolers: every Sunday through December 18, Christmas Day Live Music and New Year’s Eve Live Music. More information available here. Nightly Snowfall & Light Show at The Wishing Tree : The Wishing Tree is a unique installation that pushes the boundaries of art and technology with 100,000 full-color-spectrum LED lights illuminating 10,000 leaves with a myriad of swirling, colorful patterns. At night this holiday season through December 31, the light sculpture reveals a spectacular visual experience with accompanying nightly snowfall. More information available here. Afrique Ngozi Dance & Drums Kwanzaa Performance : Afrique Ngozi Dance & Drums is bringing an immersive cultural celebration of Kwanzaa to The Square. This family-friendly event will explore the seven principles that make up Kwanzaa and feature live West African dancing and drumming on December 30. More information available here.

(West Palm Beach): The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum (Boca Raton): The Wick Theatre is delighted to present the timeless classic Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella , just in time for the holidays. Written by the legendary Broadway songwriters who brought you The Sound of Music, Oklahoma! and South Pacific, the musical fairytale is filled with marvelous melodies and heartfelt lyrics. An enchanting experience for the entire family, Cinderella runs through December 24. Tickets and more information available here. Anything Goes : A toe-tapping evergreen classic with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, this voyage of the S.S. American between New York and England is filled with a madcap group of passengers, witty repartee, exceptional singing and brilliant dancing. Including familiar classics from the Great American Songbook “Anything Goes,” “You’re the Top” and “I Get a Kick Out of You,” this musical will have rooting for true love to win out in the end. January 12 – February 12, 2023. Tickets and more information available here.

(Boca Raton):

