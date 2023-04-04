Auto Focus Improvements and Improved Operability Lead the Charge in Adding Value to EOS R5 C, EOS C70 and EOS C500 Mark II/EOS C300 Mark III Cameras

MELVILLE, NY, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today firmware updates to the Cinema EOS Camera lineup, which includes the EOS R5 C, EOS C70, EOS C500 Mark II, and EOS C300 Mark III. Putting customer needs first, Canon is rolling out a variety of updates that help with auto focus, support for new cinema lenses, and improved operability.

For the hybrid video and still photography content creator, the EOS R5 C firmware updates include:

Improved AF performance when Face Detection AF is enabled, adding the ability to select a face with an RF Lens’ Control Ring or the camera’s Control Dial. Improved Head Detection allows the EOS R5 C to detect a subject’s head, even when the subject is looking backwards. The AF frame also changes size based on the subject detected during tracking. This update is also available for the EOS C70 camera.

Power Save Mode improvements extend recording time by approximately 30% in 4K/60p 1 .

. Enhanced Clear Scan in Shutter Mode menu reduces potential flicker during LED wall usage.

For usage with Canon’s Dual Fisheye Lens, the ability to switch from left to right lens during VR recording when using Magnify and enabled 2x magnification when recording in 8K.

Reduced switching time between photo and video mode – approximately 40% faster from Photo to Video and 70% faster from Video to Photo.

Expanding the operational convenience and versatility that comes with the EOS C70, EOS C500 Mark II, and EOS C300 Mark III firmware updates include:

The EOS C70 camera will support added lenses expanding to CINE-SERVO 15-120mm lens and the newly launched Flex Zoom 14-35mm.

camera will support added lenses expanding to CINE-SERVO 15-120mm lens and the newly launched Flex Zoom 14-35mm. The EOS C500 Mark II/EOS C300 Mark III cameras will support the Flex Zoom 20-50mm lens.

cameras will support the Flex Zoom 20-50mm lens. Enhanced Clear Scan Shutter Mode reduces potential flicker during LED wall usage.

Ability to change the on-screen Wave Form Monitor’s size (x2) and opacity by touch or through the camera’s menu.

Canon will showcase its latest digital imaging solutions and products at the NAB Show 2023 (Booth #C3825) in Las Vegas, April 16th-19th. For more information and details about Canon’s presence at the show, please visit usa.canon.com.



1 Main Resolution/Bitrate: XF-AVC 4096ｘ2160 Intra-frame, Frame Rate: 59.94P, Battery: LP-E6NH, Lens: RF50㎜F1.2 L USM

