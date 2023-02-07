PORTLAND, OR, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Customer.io, a leading Customer Engagement Platform for tech-savvy marketers, announces Jason Lyman as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

As CMO, Jason will establish a world-class marketing function for Customer.io where he will have direct responsibility for its global marketing strategy and execution. Jason’s initial plans include creating an integrated marketing plan that supports Customer.io’s dual go-to-market motion, driving increased customer engagement, unlocking new marketing efficiency, and growing the reach of the Customer.io brand.

“Jason brings a decade of SaaS industry experience from multiple high-growth companies, including Dropbox, Podium, and BetterCloud,” says Colin Nederkoorn, Founder and CEO of Customer.io. “We’re excited for him to apply those insights to help us drive the future growth of our business.”

Jason has served in several senior leadership roles in his career. As the VP of Marketing at Ethos, he developed their B2B marketing function. As the Senior Vice President of Marketing at BetterCloud, he led their category creation efforts and established the company as the market leader for SaaS Management Platforms.

“As a former customer, I saw first-hand the impact Customer.io can have within organizations,” Jason shares. “The market opportunity ahead of us is massive, and I am thrilled to join Customer.io to help more teams deliver transformative experiences to customers.”

This announcement follows the 2022 acquisitions of Gist, which led to the launch of in-app messages, and Parcel, which brought a best-in-class email code editor to Customer.io. In December of last year, Customer.io launched its Essentials plan, lowering its entry-level price from $150 to $100 per month, making the platform more accessible for startups and small teams to engage customers on their mobile and web apps.

“In the past year, the momentum in our business has continued to accelerate with an increasingly diverse customer base adopting our product. Jason’s experience in supporting both self-serve and enterprise sales motions will be key as we strive to reach a wider market and deliver exceptional support to a broader range of organizations,” says Colin.

About Customer.io

Customer.io is a leading Customer Engagement Platform for tech-savvy marketers who want more control and flexibility to craft and send data-driven emails, push notifications, SMS, and in-app messages. Customer.io has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list and named one of 2022 Inc. Best Workplaces. Visit customer.io for more information.

