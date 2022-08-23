Customer.io brings customers a best-in-class email code editor through acquisition of Parcel

Breaking News
Portland, OR, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

  • Customer.io, a platform that enables companies to engage in a meaningful way with their customers, has joined forces with Parcel, the leading email code editing platform.
  • Teaming up helps Customer.io fulfill its mission to deliver a world-class experience for both email creators and the lifecycle marketers who use email as a way to communicate with their customers.
  • Parcel will continue to be offered as a separate product, and Customer.io will invest in its continued growth.

Today, Customer.io announced the acquisition of Parcel, an email coding platform. By joining forces, Customer.io will offer the most streamlined experience for marketers, designers, and email developers worldwide. Users within Customer.io now have access to the best email code editor available in a Customer Engagement Platform.

“We’ve been recommending Parcel to our customers for some time. As we learned more about the Parcel team, we were blown away. Their careful attention to improving every step of the email building process is impressive—Parcel provides cutting-edge features for email code editors like live inspection and previews to email-specific optimization tools.” – Colin Nederkoorn, CEO

Parcel will continue to be available as a standalone product. To make Parcel more accessible to email creators everywhere, the free Community Plan is being expanded. The number of free emails is increasing 10x, and the plan now includes several of Parcel’s most valuable features: reusable snippets, live multi-device previews, and an email-specific HTML problem checker.

Additionally, the Parcel editing experience is now integrated directly into Customer.io. By bringing email creation, automation, and delivery tools together in a single platform, the entire customer engagement experience is now streamlined for Customer.io users. 

“We’ve been using Customer.io as our Customer Engagement Platform since day one of Parcel. I’m so excited to join this amazing team and to continue pushing the content creation experience forward to be the best in the industry.” – Avi Goldman, Parcel Founder

This announcement follows Customer.io’s recent acquisition of Gist, an in-app messaging solution that allows users to display embedded experiences within mobile and web applications. 

For more information about Customer.io and Parcel, please read the company’s blog post.

About Customer.io

Customer.io is a Customer Engagement Platform for tech-savvy marketers who want more control and flexibility to craft and send data-driven emails, push notifications, SMS, and in-app messages. With 196 employees and growing, Customer.io is a globally distributed team with people in 37 countries and headquarters in Portland, Oregon.

About Parcel

Parcel, founded in 2020 by Avi Goldman, is a code editor specifically created for email developers and marketers. Parcel provides cutting-edge features for email code editors like live inspection and previews to email-specific optimization tools.

