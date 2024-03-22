According to Future Market Insights research study, the ice cream container market’s surging demand for Growth of online food delivery services requires secure packaging.

NEWARK, Del, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The ice cream container market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% through 2034. The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 998.6 million in 2024 and US$ 1,381.7 million by 2034. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for premium and artisanal frozen desserts. This has led to a need for customized containers that cater to consumer preferences.

Consumers today prefer convenient and portable packaging options like ice cream tubs, cartons, and pint containers. As consumer preferences and regulatory pressures evolve, ice cream packaging solutions are also evolving to incorporate eco-friendly materials and innovative designs, thereby enhancing product visibility and freshness.

The growing popularity of online food delivery services is also driving the demand for secure and leak-proof disposable ice cream containers, making transportation safe. To differentiate their products, key players in the ice cream container market, including those from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Germany, and Italy, are leveraging opportunities for customization and branding. There is a growing trend towards sustainable packaging solutions as consumers increasingly seek recyclable or biodegradable options.

Analyzing emerging trends in packaging formats, such as single-serve portion packs and on-the-go formats, provides valuable insights into future market growth and innovation. Therefore, it is essential for businesses to keep a close eye on these trends to stay competitive and meet the evolving needs of consumers.

“An increasing need for creative and personalized packaging solutions to cater to the growing demand for high-quality and unique ice cream products is driving the market’s growth. With the surge in popularity of single-serve and parcel consumption patterns, manufacturers can explore innovative and easily portable packaging options,” says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The plastic ice cream containers segment is expected to account for a market share of 83.10% in 2024.

The ice cream tubs segment is estimated to account for a market share of 43.20% in 2024.

The ice cream container industry in the United Kingdom is predicted to rise by a remarkable 2.6% CAGR through 2034.

The ice cream container industry in the United States is estimated to rise at a 2.4% CAGR through 2034.

The ice cream container industry in Canada has the potential to increase by a 2.1% CAGR through 2034.

The ice cream container industry in Germany is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 2.0% through 2034.

The ice cream container industry in Italy is projected to inflate at a CAGR of 1.8% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

Market players like Amcor and Huhtamaki investing in innovative packaging solutions that cater to the evolving preferences of consumers. These companies are prioritizing sustainability by offering eco-friendly packaging options to meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible choices. By doing so, they are able to differentiate their products, enhance brand visibility, and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Companies in the Market

Huhtamaki Group Berry Global, Inc. Amcor plc Graphic Packaging International, LLC Sonoco Products Company RPC Group plc Greiner Packaging International GmbH Coveris Holdings S.A. Sealed Air Corporation Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Recent Developments

On July 7, 2023, The Strategist praised S’well’s Stainless-Steel Ice-Cream-Pint Cooler for its ability to fit a pint and convenience for dessert on-the-go.

Huhtamaki launched an innovative ice cream packaging solution in the US on October 31, 2022, made from 95% renewable biobased material, marking a significant step towards sustainability.

To celebrate Dussehra on October 1, 2019, Dairy Day introduced mini premium tubs in three flavors, offering a diverse selection of indulgent treats.

Nestlé unveiled an eco-friendly, reusable stainless-steel double-walled container for Häagen-Dazs on February 9, 2019, ensuring that the ice cream remained fresh and cold from production to delivery.

Market Segmentation:

By Packaging Format:

Cup

Tubs

Jar

By Material:

Plastic

Paperboard

Glass

Metal

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

