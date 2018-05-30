Cut Size Uncoated Freesheet Paper Market to Hit $18,483.6 Million by 2023: P&S Market Research

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global cut size uncoated freesheet paper market is projected to reach $18,483.6 million by 2023, increasing sales of printers for home and professional use and advantages of uncoated freesheet over other paper grades are the key factors driving the market growth. Cut size uncoated freesheet paper is primarily used for office and business printing, business forms and envelopes, publishing, commercial printing, and writing.

In terms of volume, A4-sized paper held the largest share in the cut size uncoated freesheet paper market during the historical period, with more than 80.0% market share in 2017. A4-sized uncoated freesheet paper is preferred over other paper grades because of its lower cost and higher compatibility with a variety of printers. Moreover, less raw material is required for the production of A4-sized uncoated freesheet paper.

Make enquiry before buying this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=cut-size-uncoated-freesheet-paper-market

In terms of volume, commercial end users generated higher demand in the cut size uncoated freesheet paper market during the historical period, with more than 75.0% market share in 2017. This can be attributed to the fact that paper is widely used in offices, factories, and educational institutes for printing and writing purposes. During the forecast period, faster growth in the market is expected from residential end users, on account of the increasing number of people buying printers for personal use.

Globally, APAC was the largest market for cut size uncoated freesheet paper during the historical period and held more than 35.0% market share in terms of volume in 2017. The cut size uncoated freesheet paper market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is mainly driven by the increasing number of schools and offices in emerging economies such as India and China. In addition, increasing printer sales and the growth of the paper industry in the region are the factors backing the APAC cut size uncoated freesheet paper market growth.

Browse report overview with detailed TOC on “Cut Size Uncoated Freesheet Paper Market” at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cut-size-uncoated-freesheet-paper-market

Some of the key players operating in the global cut size uncoated freesheet paper market are Domtar Corporation, International Paper Company, The Navigator Company S.A., Mondi Group, UPM Group, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk., PT. Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings Ltd (APRIL) Group, Asia Symbol, Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A., and Shandong Sun Holdings Group.

More Reports by P&S Market Research

Corrugated Packaging Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market of corrugated packaging, with market share of 47.5% in 2014. Asia-Pacific and developing countries of Latin America are among the fastest growing markets for corrugated packaging, owing to the increasing industrial production in these regions. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to increase its share by more than half of the total corrugated packaging market, by the end of 2020.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/corrugated-packaging-market

About P&S Market Research

P&S Market Research is a market research company, which offers market research and consulting services for various geographies around the globe. We provide market research reports, industry forecasting reports, business intelligence, and research-based consulting services across different industry/business verticals.

As one of the top growing market research agency, we’re keen upon providing market landscape and accurate forecasting. Our analysts and consultants are proficient with business intelligence and market analysis, through their interaction with leading companies of the concerned domain. We help our clients with B2B market research and assist them in identifying various windows of opportunity, and framing informed and customized business expansion strategies in different regions.

Contact:

P&S Market Research

347, 5th Ave. #1402

New York City, NY – 10016

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook