NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Cutera between February 17, 2021 and May 9, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 24, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the complaint, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, defendants overstated the sustainability of Cutera’s revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company’s senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting. As a result of defendant’s wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company’s common stock, Cutera’s investors have suffered significant damages.

