Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Cutting-Edge Drone Technology Can Help First Responders Save Lives

Cutting-Edge Drone Technology Can Help First Responders Save Lives

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Drone Nerds showcases exciting new Freefly drone model in Natural Disasters Expo lineup

Dania Beach, FL, Feb. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Drone Nerds, an industry leader in drone solutions and distribution, has teamed up with Freefly Systems, a motion stabilizer and UAV technology development company, to add the Astro and Alta X to its product lineup.  Both drones have excellent image technology, advanced motor drives, and high-performance autopilot sensors that can greatly benefit the public safety and disaster response sector. 

Built for professionals, the Freefly Astro is a multi-use drone designed for durability and versatility in the air; equipped with the latest 60-megapixel Sony camera, the Astro model replicates clear RGB imaging in high definition, offering vital information to first responders in search and rescue missions.

Designed to carry up to 35 lbs., Freefly’s Alta X model, is known as the “industrial workhorse”. It comes equipped with LiDAR sensors and GPS modules. These features have made it popular in the medical supply delivery field, as it can transfer life-saving blood and medical supplies to remote areas in minutes. 

“With these two Freefly’s drone models, we have expanded our offerings to first responders. Our goal is to provide a wide variety of advanced technology so public safety officials can augment mission efficacy without putting their officers’ lives at risk,” stated Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds’ CEO. 

“We’re excited to bring this series of professional-grade drones to the natural disaster response industry—our advanced motion sensor tech and thermal imaging capacity have the potential to enhance the safety and efficacy of search and rescue missions.”, says Dan Justa, VP of Sales at Freefly Systems. 

 

Drone Nerds will exhibit the Freefly Astro model at the Natural Disasters Expo in Miami, on February 7-8.

 ###

About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. The company helps customers find the right UAV solution for their unique needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com.

About Freefly Systems: Freefly Systems is an American corporation that designs and manufactures movement systems and camera stabilizers, including drones. For over a decade, it has developed innovative products that serve the needs of cinema and aerial professionals. For more information, visit www.freeflysystems.com. 

CONTACT: Cara Ferreira
Drone Nerds
786-708-7807 x6772
caraf@dronenerds.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.