CV Sciences, Inc. Announces Launch of ProCBD™ Product Line

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent leader in hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced the launch of ProCBD™, a full product line of clinical strength CBD products available exclusively through health practitioners.

Clinical strength ProCBD™ products were created with the CV Sciences Medical Advisory Board specifically to meet patient needs and to fit seamlessly with existing care plans. ProCBD™ is the only CBD supported by published investigations, randomized controlled trial, and post marketing safety review.

Formulated with CV Sciences’ decarboxylated and distilled hemp extract for concentrated CBD levels that are best used under a specialist’s care, ProCBD™ is available in Roll-On, Liquids and Softgels. The ProCBD™ product line is non-GMO, gluten free, plant-based and vegan friendly.

“As the only clinical strength CBD on the market supported by multiple research studies, we believe ProCBD™ has tremendous potential in the professional healthcare channel,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “The use of alternative medicine is becoming increasingly prevalent as consumer preferences continue to shift toward natural, plant-based remedies for a range of medical conditions. We are excited to launch ProCBD™ and partner with medical professionals seeking science-based, natural alternatives to provide to their patients.”

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV, or Curriculum Vitae, is Latin for “course of life”, and science is the pursuit of truth. CV Sciences: our name is our mission — improving quality of life through nature and science.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD™ products are sold at more than 6,200 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov . PlusCBD™ was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

