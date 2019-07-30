Breaking News
Home / Top News / CV Sciences, Inc. Applauds Ohio’s State Law Passage of Senate Bill 57

CV Sciences, Inc. Applauds Ohio’s State Law Passage of Senate Bill 57

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Senate Bill 57 Legalizes Hemp Cultivation and CBD Sales in Ohio

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products through its industry-dominating brand, PlusCBD™ Oil, announces its full support of Ohio’s state law passage of Senate Bill 57 (SB 57), which makes hemp and hemp CBD products legal in Ohio.

SB 57 was approved by the Ohio House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee in June and passed the House floor on an 88-3 vote on July 17th. Through the passing of this Committee, Governor Mike DeWine immediately signed the bill into law today, July 30th.

“Ohio’s legalization of hemp cultivation and CBD sales is a positive development for Ohio’s economy, farmers, its millions of citizens, the hemp CBD industry, and our company,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “Passage of this Bill creates a new agricultural crop for the Buckeye state, which will drive economic development, job creation and a new product category sold at retail to consumers. We expect to increase our retail distribution throughout Ohio as a result of this law and look forward to bringing the highest quality hemp CBD products to Ohioans.”

The passage of this Bill took the effort of many constituents in the Buckeye State. Through the efforts of the US Hemp Roundtable, a hemp advocacy organization of which CV Sciences co-founded, thousands of hemp supporters in Ohio took action to contact their legislators. The effort included robust education on hemp, hemp production and how hemp CBD products can bring value to state economies.

Jonathan Miller, General Counsel for the US Hemp Roundtable, commented, “Ohio’s passage of a pro-hemp, pro-CBD law is an important milestone for the national hemp industry. Not only does Ohio become the 47th state to legalize hemp, but the bill’s overwhelming support demonstrates the public’s strong aversion to agencies who want to ban CBD.”

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing CBD. The Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil is the top-selling brand of hemp-based CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:
ICR
Scott Van Winkle
617-956-6736
[email protected]

Media Contact:
ICR
Cory Ziskind
646-277-1232
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.