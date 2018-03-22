CV Sciences, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 29, 2018

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CV Sciences, Inc., (OTCQB:CVSI) preeminent manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived phytocannabinoids including CBD oil, today announced that it is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year end 2017 results at 1:15 p.m. PT/4:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

CV Sciences’ CFO Joseph Dowling will lead the call to provide an operational and financial summary of the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Interested parties may access the live webcast by visiting: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cvsciences/mediaframe/22972/indexl.html

In order to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to connect to the website prior to the live event.

Participants may also access the listen-only audio call by dialing 1-877-407-8293 (United States) or 1-201-689-8349 (International). If you are unable to participate in the call at this time, a replay will be available for 14 days starting on March 29, 2018, at approximately 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. and 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13676044.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc (OTCQB:CVSI), located in Las Vegas, Nevada, focuses on drug development activities on products containing cannabidiol (CBD) as the active pharmaceutical ingredient, and also is engaged in the sale of CBD, and the development, marketing and sale of end consumer products containing CBD, which is refined into its own PlusCBD Oil™ brand. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting PlusCBDoil.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Robert Haag
Managing Director
IRTH Communications
[email protected]
866-976-4784

 

