CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2021

  • Net Earnings of $49.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, or $0.37 per share
  • 6% Quarter-over-Quarter Annualized Core Loan Growth
  • Year-to-Date Efficiency Ratio of 40.9%
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 14.6% for the third quarter of 2021

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $49.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with $51.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $47.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.37 for the third quarter, compared to $0.38 for the prior quarter and $0.35 for the same period last year. The third quarter of 2021 included $4.0 million in recapture of provision for credit losses, primarily due to a modest improvement in our economic forecast.   In comparison, the second quarter of 2021 included $2.0 million in recapture of provision. The Company’s allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2021 of $65.4 million, compares to the pre-pandemic allowance of $68.7 million at December 31, 2019.

David Brager, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “Citizens Business Bank remains well positioned to take advantage of the improving economic environment in California. Our pre-tax, pre-provision earnings remain strong despite the impact of the low interest rate environment and prevailing lower line utilization rates due to strong customer liquidity. We believe that our net interest margins will increase in a rising rate environment, and we are seeing the steady improvement in our loan pipelines from previous quarters translate into solid loan growth in the third quarter. We are also excited about our announced acquisition of Suncrest Bank and the opportunities it provides to expand into the Sacramento market as well as to solidify our significant position in the Central Valley.”

Net income of $49.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 produced an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 9.49% and an annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) of 14.62%. ROAE and ROATCE for the second quarter of 2021 were 10.02% and 15.60%, respectively, and 9.51% and 15.20%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.26% for the third quarter, compared to 1.35% for the second quarter and 1.38% for the third quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2021 was 42.27%, compared to 40.05% for the second quarter of 2021 and 42.57% for the third quarter of 2020.       

Net income totaled $164.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This represented a $37.7 million, or 29.68%, increase from the prior year, as we recaptured $25.5 million of provision for credit losses for the first nine months of 2021 compared to a $23.5 million provision for credit losses for the same period of 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $1.21 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.93 for the same period of 2020. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 produced an annualized ROAE of 10.73%, an ROATCE of 16.64% and an ROAA of 1.46%. This compares to ROAE of 8.55%, an ROATCE of 13.76% and an ROAA of 1.35% for the first nine months of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 40.85%, compared to 41.66% for the first nine months of 2020.

Net interest income before recapture of provision for credit losses was $103.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. This represented a $2.1 million, or 1.98%, decrease from the second quarter of 2021, and was flat compared to the third quarter of 2020. Total interest income was $104.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, which was $2.5 million, or 2.32%, lower than the second quarter of 2021 and $2.1 million, or 1.95%, lower than the same period last year. Total interest income and fees on loans for the third quarter of 2021 of $88.4 million decreased $3.3 million from the second quarter of 2021, and decreased $5.8 million, or 6.17%, from the third quarter of 2020.   Total investment income of $15.0 million increased $461,000 from the second quarter of 2021 and increased $3.2 million, or 26.89%, from the third quarter of 2020. Interest expense decreased $392,000 from the prior quarter and decreased $2.1 million, or 62.19%, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

During the third quarter of 2021 we recaptured $4.0 million of provision for credit losses, compared to a recapture of $2.0 million of provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2021. The recapture during the quarter reflects continued improvement in our economic forecast of certain macroeconomic variables, as the negative economic impact from the pandemic continues to wane. A $25.5 million recapture of provision for credit losses was recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. In comparison, $23.5 million in provision for credit losses was recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 due to the severe economic forecast at that time as a result of the pandemic.

Noninterest income was $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $13.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Trust and investment services income declined by $486,000, compared to the second quarter of 2021 and grew by $276,000 year-over-year. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $344,000 quarter-over-quarter and increased $543,000 from the third quarter of 2020. Swap fee income increased $167,000 quarter-over-quarter and decreased $1.4 million from the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2020 included a $1.7 million net gain on the sale of one of our bank owned buildings.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $48.1 million, compared to $46.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $49.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. The $1.5 million quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to a $1.0 million recapture of provision for unfunded loan commitments recorded in the second quarter of 2021 and $809,000 in acquisition expense in the third quarter related to the announced merger with Suncrest Bank. A $905,000 increase in salaries and employee benefit costs resulted from a one-time reduction in benefit expense of approximately $1 million during the second quarter of 2021. Marketing and promotion expense decreased $900,000 due to the timing of donations made during the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease of $1.5 million included a $1.3 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits, including $1.1 million in additional bonus expense for “Thank You Awards” paid to all Bank employees during the third quarter of 2020, and a $700,000 write-down of one OREO property in the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, merger related expenses increased $809,000 and regulatory assessment expense increased $227,000 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year quarter, resulting from the final application of assessment credits provided by the FDIC at the end of the second quarter of 2020. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.22% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.23% for the second quarter of 2021 and 1.44% for the third quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Margin and Earning Assets

Our net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 2.89% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.06% for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.34% for the second quarter of 2020. Total average earning asset yields (tax equivalent) were 2.92% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.45% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in earning asset yield from the prior quarter was due to a combination of a 3 basis point decline in loan yields and a change in asset mix with loan balances declining to 54.97% of earning assets on average for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 59.22% for the second quarter of 2021. Interest and fee income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was approximately $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in earning asset yield compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due a change in asset mix with loan balances declining to 54.97% of earning assets on average for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 67.08% for the third quarter of 2020. The decline in interest rates since the start of the pandemic has had a negative impact on loan yields, which after excluding discount accretion, nonaccrual interest income, and the impact from PPP loans, declined by 23 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2020. The significant decline in interest rates also impacted the tax equivalent yield on investments, which decreased by 45 basis points from the third quarter of 2020, but remained essentially the same as the prior quarter. Earning asset yields were further impacted by a change in asset mix resulting from an $876.6 million increase in average balances at the Federal Reserve compared to the third quarter of 2020. Average earning assets increased from the second quarter of 2021 by $471.1 million to $14.40 billion for the third quarter of 2021. Of the increase in earning assets, $186.8 million represented an increase in average investment securities while average loans declined by $333.0 million. Average investments increased by $1.51 billion, while balances at the Federal Reserve grew on average by $876.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. Average earning assets increased by $1.91 billion from the third quarter of 2020. Average loans declined by $465.8 million from the third quarter of 2020, which included a $336.7 million decrease in PPP loans on average.

Total cost of funds declined to 0.04% for the third quarter of 2021 from 0.05% for the second quarter of 2021. The Company redeemed $27.6 million in subordinated debt on June 15, 2021, which had an average interest rate of 1.57% during the previous quarter. Noninterest bearing deposits grew on average by $292.8 million, from the second quarter of 2021, while interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements grew on average by $124.3 million. The cost of interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined from 0.12% for the prior quarter to 0.09% for the third quarter of 2021. In comparison to the third quarter of 2020, our overall cost of funds decreased by 7 basis points, as average noninterest bearing deposits grew by $1.26 billion, compared to average growth of $652.6 million in interest-bearing deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined by 19 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2020. On average, noninterest bearing deposits were 62.94% of total deposits during the current quarter.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 28.60%, compared with 29.00% for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.   Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income as well as available tax credits.

Assets

The Company reported total assets of $16.20 billion at September 30, 2021. This represented an increase of $662.3 million, or 4.26%, from total assets of $15.54 billion at June 30, 2021.   Interest-earning assets of $14.93 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $669.7 million, or 4.70%, when compared with $14.26 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $667.1 million increase in investment securities and a $223.4 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, partially offset by a $221.8 million decrease in total loans which included a decrease in PPP loans of approximately $327 million for the current quarter.

The Company’s total assets of $16.20 billion at September 30, 2021, represented an increase of $1.78 billion, or 12.36%, from total assets of $14.42 billion at December 31, 2020. Interest-earning assets of $14.93 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $1.71 billion, or 12.92%, when compared with $13.22 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $1.66 billion increase in investment securities and a $565.9 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, partially offset by a $499.3 million decrease in total loans which included a decrease in PPP loans of $552 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Total assets of $16.20 billion at September 30, 2021 increased by $2.38 billion, or 17.24%, from total assets of $13.82 billion at September 30, 2020. Interest-earning assets increased $2.34 billion, or 18.58%, when compared with $12.59 billion at September 30, 2020.   The increase in interest-earning assets includes a $1.85 billion increase in investment securities and a $1.06 billion increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, partially offset by a $558.4 million decrease in total loans which included PPP loan decrease of $770 million.   Total loans include the remaining outstanding balance in PPP loans, totaling $331 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $657.8 million as of June 30, 2021 and $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, total loans grew by $105.1 million from June 30, 2021 and grew by $211.8 million compared to September 30, 2020.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $4.64 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $667.1 million, or 16.81%, from $3.97 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.66 billion from December 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.85 billion, or 66.56%, from $2.78 billion at September 30, 2020. In the third quarter of 2021, we purchased $892.5 million of securities with an average investment yield of approximately 1.70%, compared to $317.1 million of securities with an average investment yield of approximately 1.69% in the second quarter of 2021 and $1.23 billion of securities purchased in the first quarter of 2021, with an average expected yield of approximately 1.57%.

At September 30, 2021, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $1.71 billion, a $1.13 billion, or 195.69%, increase from December 31, 2020 and a $1.13 billion increase, or 196.17%, from September 30, 2020. In the third quarter of 2021, we purchased approximately $705.1 million of HTM securities. Approximately $546 million of HTM securities were purchased in the first quarter of 2021.

At September 30, 2021 investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.93 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized gain of $8.8 million. AFS securities increased by $526.1 million, or 21.93%, from December 31, 2020, and increased by $719.4 million, or 32.62%, from September 30, 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, we purchased approximately $187.4 million of AFS securities, compared to approximately $317.1 million of AFS securities purchased in the second quarter of 2021 and approximately $683 million of AFS securities purchased in the first quarter of 2021.

Combined, the AFS and HTM investments in mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”) totaled $3.81 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $2.66 billion at December 31, 2020 and $2.48 billion at September 30, 2020. Virtually all of our MBS and CMO are issued or guaranteed by government or government sponsored enterprises, which have the implied guarantee of the U.S. Government.

Our combined AFS and HTM municipal securities totaled $242.8 million as of September 30, 2021, or approximately 5% of our total investment portfolio. These securities are located in 28 states. Our largest concentrations of holdings by state, as a percentage of total municipal bonds, are located in Minnesota at 21.18%, Texas at 10.39%, Massachusetts at 10.30%, Ohio at 8.16%, and Connecticut at 5.74%.

Loans

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $7.85 billion at September 30, 2021 decreased by $221.8 million, or 2.75%, from $8.07 billion at June, 2021. The $221.8 million decrease in total loans included decreases of $326.9 million in PPP loans, $10.9 million in construction loans, and $5.8 million in SFR mortgage loans, partially offset by increases of $64.0 million in commercial real estate loans, $21.8 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, $20.9 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $15.8 million in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans. After adjusting for PPP loans, our loans grew by $105.1 million or at an annualized rate of approximately 6% from the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $7.85 billion at September 30, 2021 decreased by $499.3 million, or 5.98%, from December 31, 2020. The $499.3 million decrease in total loans included decreases of $552.0 million in PPP loans, $81.6 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans due to seasonal pay downs, $42.1 million in commercial and industrial loans, $39.2 million in SFR mortgage loans, $7.7 million in construction loans, and $13.5 million in consumer and other loans, partially offset by an increase of $233.2 million in commercial real estate loans and $3.6 million in SBA loans. After adjusting for seasonality and PPP loans, our loans grew by $134.3 million or at an annualized rate of approximately 3% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $558.4 million, or 6.64%, from September 30, 2020. The decrease in total loans included a $770.2 million decline in PPP loans. After excluding the impact of PPP loans, the $211.8 million or approximately 3% increase in core loans included increases of $306.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $26.8 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans and $9.3 million in municipal lease financings.   Partially offsetting these increases were declines of $47.1 million in commercial and industrial loans, $43.4 million in SFR mortgage loans, $24.5 million in construction loans, and $15.8 million in consumer and other loans.

Asset Quality

During the third quarter of 2021, we experienced credit charge-offs of $11,000 and total recoveries of $33,000, resulting in net recoveries of $22,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $65.4 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $93.7 million at December 31, 2020 and $93.9 million at September 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses for 2021 was decreased by $25.5 million, due to the improved outlook in our forecast of certain macroeconomic variables that were influenced by the economic impact of the pandemic and government stimulus, and by $2.8 million in year-to-date net charge-offs. At September 30, 2021, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.83%. This compares to 1.12% and 1.12% at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. When PPP loans are excluded, ACL as a percentage of total adjusted loans and leases outstanding was 0.87% at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.25% at December 31, 2020 and 1.28% at September 30, 2020.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due accruing interest plus nonperforming TDR loans, were $8.4 million at September 30, 2021, or 0.11% of total loans. This compares to nonperforming loans of $14.3 million, or 0.17% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 and $11.8 million, or 0.14% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The $8.4 million in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021 are summarized as follows: $4.1 million in commercial real estate loans, $2.0 million in commercial and industrial loans, $1.5 million in SBA loans, $399,000 in SFR mortgage loans, $305,000 in consumer and other loans, and $118,000 in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans.

As of September 30, 2021, we had no OREO properties, compared to $3.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $4.2 million at September 30, 2020.

At September 30, 2021, we had loans delinquent 30 to 89 days of $1.1 million. This compares to $3.1 million at December 31, 2020 and $3.8 million at September 30, 2020. As a percentage of total loans, delinquencies, excluding nonaccruals, were 0.01% at September 30, 2021, 0.04% at December 31, 2020, and 0.04% at September 30, 2020.

At September 30, 2021, we had $8.0 million in performing TDR loans, compared to $2.2 million in performing TDR loans at December 31, 2020 and $2.2 million in performing TDR loans at September 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets, defined as nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due accruing interest plus OREO, totaled $8.4 million at September 30, 2021, $17.7 million at December 31, 2020, and $16.0 million at September 30, 2020. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.05% at September 30, 2021, 0.12% at December 31, 2020, and 0.12% at September 30, 2020.

Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. At September 30, 2021, classified loans totaled $49.8 million, compared to $78.8 million at December 31, 2020 and $72.7 million at September 30, 2020.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $12.93 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $659.6 million totaled $13.59 billion at September 30, 2021. This represented an increase of $342.5 million, or 2.59%, when compared with $13.25 billion at June 30, 2021. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased $1.41 billion, or 11.61% when compared to $12.18 billion at December 31, 2020 and increased $1.94 billion, or 16.63%, when compared with $11.65 billion at September 30, 2020.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $8.31 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $245.3 million, or 3.04%, when compared to June 30, 2021, an increase of $855.3 million, or 11.47%, when compared to $7.46 billion at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.39 billion, or 20.11%, when compared to $6.92 billion at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposits were 64.27% of total deposits, compared to 63.66% at June 30, 2021, 63.52% at December 31, 2020 and 61.95% at September 30, 2020.

Capital

The Company’s total equity was $2.06 billion at September 30, 2021. This represented an increase of $55.9 million, or 2.79%, from total equity of $2.01 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to net earnings of $164.8 million, partially offset by a $32.3 million decrease in other comprehensive income from the tax effected impact of the decrease in market value of available-for-sale securities and $73.4 million in cash dividends. During the third quarter, we repurchased 390,336 shares of common stock for $7.4 million, or an average repurchase price of $18.97. Our tangible book value per share at September 30, 2021 was $10.13.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards. As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 9.2%, common equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.9%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 14.9%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 15.7%.

CitizensTrust

As of September 30, 2021 CitizensTrust had approximately $3.28 billion in assets under management and administration, including $2.39 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $8.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.4 million and $7.3 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2020. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 58 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 21, 2021 to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2021 financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (833) 301-1161, participant passcode 9938279. A taped replay will be made available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through October 28, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. PDT/9:00 a.m. EDT. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056, participant passcode 9938279.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call, and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.

Safe Harbor
Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company’s current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. Words such as “will likely result”, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will,” “strategy”, “possibility”, and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international economic and market conditions, political events and public health developments and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity; supply and demand for commercial or residential real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend; a sharp or prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors, key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for credit losses and charge-offs; the costs or effects of mergers, acquisitions or dispositions we may make, whether we are able to obtain any required governmental approvals in connection with any such mergers, acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated with any such mergers, acquisitions or dispositions, including our recently announced agreement to acquire Suncrest Bank ; the effects of new laws, regulations and/or government programs, including those laws, regulations and programs enacted by federal, state or local governments in the geographic jurisdictions in which we do business in response to the current national emergency declared in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the federal CARES Act and the significant additional lending activities undertaken by the Company in connection with the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program enacted thereunder, including risks to the Company with respect to the uncertain application by the Small Business Administration of new borrower and loan eligibility, forgiveness and audit criteria; the effects of the Company’s participation in one or more of the new lending programs recently established by the Federal Reserve, including the Main Street New Loan Facility, the Main Street Priority Loan Facility and the Nonprofit Organization New Loan Facility, and the impact of any related actions or decisions by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and its special purpose vehicle established pursuant to such lending programs; the effect of changes in other pertinent laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reforms, taxes, bank capital levels, allowance for credit losses, consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities regulation and securities trading and hedging, bank operations, compliance, fair lending rules and regulations, the Community Reinvestment Act, employment, executive compensation, insurance, cybersecurity, vendor management, customer and employee privacy, and information security technology) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply or which may otherwise impact us; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements, based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting standards, including changes in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for bank credit, operations and market risks; the accuracy of the assumptions and estimates and the absence of technical error in implementation or calibration of models used to estimate the fair value of financial instruments or currently expected credit losses or delinquencies; inflation, changes in market interest rates, securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in government-established interest rates, reference rates or monetary policies, including the possible imposition of negative interest rates on bank reserves; the impact of the anticipated phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) on interest rate indexes specified in certain of our customer loan agreements and in our interest rate swap arrangements, including any economic and compliance effects related to the expected change from LIBOR to an alternative reference rate; changes in the amount, cost and availability of deposit insurance; disruptions in the infrastructure that supports our business and the communities where we are located, which are concentrated in California, involving or related to public health, physical site access and/or communication facilities; cyber incidents, attacks, infiltrations, exfiltrations, or theft or loss of any Company, customer or employee data or money; political developments, uncertainties or instability, catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, the effects of pandemic diseases, climate change or extreme weather events, that may affect electrical, environmental and communications or other services, computer services or facilities we use, or that may affect our assets, customers, employees or third parties with whom we conduct business; our timely development and implementation of new banking products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by our customers and potential customers; the Company’s relationships with and reliance upon outside vendors with respect to certain of the

Company’s key internal and external systems, applications and controls; changes in commercial or consumer spending, borrowing and savings patterns, preferences or behaviors; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking and financial services (including the adoption of mobile banking, funds transfer applications, electronic marketplaces for loans, block-chain technology and other financial products, systems or services); our ability to retain and increase market share, to retain and grow customers and to control expenses; changes in the competitive environment among banks and other financial services and technology providers; competition and innovation with respect to financial products and services by banks, financial institutions and non-traditional providers including retail businesses and technology companies; volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional business conditions or on the Company’s capital, deposits, assets or customers; fluctuations in the price of the Company’s common stock or other securities, and the resulting impact on the Company’s ability to raise capital or to make acquisitions; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by the principal regulatory agencies with jurisdiction over the Company, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard-setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to recruit and retain or expand or contract our workforce, management team, key executive positions and/or our board of directors; our ability to identify suitable, qualified replacements for any of our executive officers who may leave their employment with us, including our Chief Executive Officer; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, lender liability, bank operations, check or wire fraud, financial product or service, data privacy, health and safety, consumer or employee class action litigation); regulatory or other governmental inquiries or investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, Federal Reserve Board, FDIC and California DFPI; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company’s public reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. Among other risks, the ongoing COVID19 pandemic may significantly affect the banking industry, the health and safety of the Company’s employees, and the Company’s business prospects.  The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, the impact on the economy, our customers, our employees and our business partners, the safety, effectiveness, distribution and acceptance of vaccines developed to mitigate the pandemic, and actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

Contact: David A. Brager
  Chief Executive Officer
  (909) 980-4030

             

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
             
             
    September 30,
2021		   December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020
Assets            
Cash and due from banks   $ 159,563     $ 122,305     $ 145,455  
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve     2,401,800       1,835,855       1,339,498  
Total cash and cash equivalents     2,561,363       1,958,160       1,484,953  
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions     27,260       43,563       44,367  
Investment securities available-for-sale     2,925,060       2,398,923       2,205,646  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     1,710,938       578,626       577,694  
Total investment securities     4,635,998       2,977,549       2,783,340  
Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)     17,688       17,688       17,688  
Loans and lease finance receivables     7,849,520       8,348,808       8,407,872  
Allowance for credit losses     (65,364 )     (93,692 )     (93,869 )
  Net loans and lease finance receivables     7,784,156       8,255,116       8,314,003  
Premises and equipment, net     49,812       51,144       51,477  
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)     251,781       226,818       228,132  
Intangibles     27,286       33,634       35,804  
Goodwill     663,707       663,707       663,707  
Other assets     182,547       191,935       195,240  
      Total assets   $ 16,201,598     $ 14,419,314     $ 13,818,711  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Noninterest-bearing   $ 8,310,709     $ 7,455,387     $ 6,919,423  
Investment checking     594,347       517,976       447,910  
Savings and money market     3,680,721       3,361,444       3,356,353  
Time deposits     344,439       401,694       445,148  
  Total deposits     12,930,216       11,736,501       11,168,834  
Customer repurchase agreements     659,579       439,406       483,420  
Other borrowings           5,000       10,000  
Junior subordinated debentures           25,774       25,774  
Payable for securities purchased     421,751       60,113        
Other liabilities     126,132       144,530       148,726  
    Total liabilities     14,137,678       12,411,324       11,836,754  
Stockholders’ Equity            
Stockholders’ equity     2,060,842       1,972,641       1,945,864  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax     3,078       35,349       36,093  
    Total stockholders’ equity     2,063,920       2,007,990       1,981,957  
      Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 16,201,598     $ 14,419,314     $ 13,818,711  
             

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
                   
    Three Months Ended
   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September 30,
2020		   September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2020
Assets                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 156,575     $ 157,401     $ 156,132     $ 154,861     $ 154,543  
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve     2,328,745       1,711,878       1,452,167       1,890,160       916,849  
Total cash and cash equivalents     2,485,320       1,869,279       1,608,299       2,045,021       1,071,392  
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions     27,376       26,907       41,982       32,074       30,362  
Investment securities available-for-sale     2,942,255       2,862,552       2,006,829       2,787,617       1,774,620  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     1,169,892       1,062,842       594,751       1,005,613       626,594  
Total investment securities     4,112,147       3,925,394       2,601,580       3,793,230       2,401,214  
Investment in stock of FHLB     17,688       17,688       17,688       17,688       17,688  
Loans and lease finance receivables     7,916,443       8,249,481       8,382,257       8,144,105       7,972,208  
Allowance for credit losses     (69,309 )     (71,756 )     (93,972 )     (78,094 )     (82,529 )
Net loans and lease finance receivables     7,847,134       8,177,725       8,288,285       8,066,011       7,889,679  
Premises and equipment, net     50,105       50,052       52,052       50,348       52,817  
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)     251,099       239,132       227,333       239,137       226,209  
Intangibles     28,240       30,348       37,133       30,377       39,376  
Goodwill     663,707       663,707       663,707       663,707       663,707  
Other assets     190,445       189,912       189,117       190,034       183,118  
     Total assets   $ 15,673,261     $ 15,190,144     $ 13,727,176     $ 15,127,627     $ 12,575,562  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                  
Liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing   $ 7,991,462     $ 7,698,640     $ 6,731,711     $ 7,646,283     $ 6,063,469  
Interest-bearing     4,704,976       4,633,103       4,184,688       4,591,779       3,844,874  
 Total deposits     12,696,438       12,331,743       10,916,399       12,238,062       9,908,343  
Customer repurchase agreements     636,393       583,996       504,039       593,543       475,103  
Other borrowings     4       3,022       10,020       2,658       4,833  
Junior subordinated debentures           20,959       25,774       15,483       25,774  
Payable for securities purchased     151,866       98,771       157,057       113,685       53,630  
Other liabilities     108,322       102,697       128,045       110,064       121,579  
   Total liabilities     13,593,023       13,141,188       11,741,334       13,073,495       10,589,262  
Stockholders’ Equity                  
Stockholders’ equity     2,067,072       2,041,906       1,948,351       2,035,787       1,956,676  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax     13,166       7,050       37,491       18,345       29,624  
   Total stockholders’ equity     2,080,238       2,048,956       1,985,842       2,054,132       1,986,300  
      Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 15,673,261     $ 15,190,144     $ 13,727,176     $ 15,127,627     $ 12,575,562  
                   

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
                   
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September 30,
2020		   September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2020
Interest income:                        
Loans and leases, including fees   $ 88,390     $ 91,726     $ 94,200     $ 271,911     $ 281,669  
Investment securities:                  
Investment securities available-for-sale     9,813       9,410       8,447       28,382       26,945  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     5,188       5,130       3,375       14,258       11,033  
Total investment income     15,001       14,540       11,822       42,640       37,978  
Dividends from FHLB stock     258       283       215       758       761  
Interest-earning deposits with other institutions     898       479       389       1,790       1,285  
Total interest income     104,547       107,028       106,626       317,099       321,693  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits     1,113       1,425       2,958       4,350       10,077  
Borrowings and junior subordinated debentures     135       215       343       594       1,416  
Total interest expense     1,248       1,640       3,301       4,944       11,493  
Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses     103,299       105,388       103,325       312,155       310,200  
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses     (4,000 )     (2,000 )           (25,500 )     23,500  
Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses     107,299       107,388       103,325       337,655       286,700  
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts     4,513       4,169       3,970       12,667       12,555  
Trust and investment services     2,681       3,167       2,405       8,459       7,302  
Gain on OREO, net           48       13       477       23  
Gain on sale of building, net                 1,680             1,680  
Other     3,289       3,452       5,085       13,397       15,385  
Total noninterest income     10,483       10,836       13,153       35,000       36,945  
Noninterest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits     29,741       28,836       31,034       88,283       90,617  
Occupancy and equipment     5,122       4,949       5,275       14,934       15,143  
Professional services     1,626       2,248       2,019       6,042       6,643  
Computer software expense     3,020       2,657       2,837       8,521       8,407  
Marketing and promotion     857       1,799       728       3,381       3,538  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,014       2,167       2,292       6,348       7,182  
(Recapture of) provision for unfunded loan commitments           (1,000 )           (1,000 )      
Acquisition related expenses     809                   809        
Other     4,910       4,889       5,403       14,489       13,097  
Total noninterest expense     48,099       46,545       49,588       141,807       144,627  
Earnings before income taxes     69,683       71,679       66,890       230,848       179,018  
Income taxes     19,930       20,500       19,398       66,023       51,915  
Net earnings   $ 49,753     $ 51,179     $ 47,492     $ 164,825     $ 127,103  
                   
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.37     $ 0.38     $ 0.35     $ 1.21     $ 0.93  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.37     $ 0.38     $ 0.35     $ 1.21     $ 0.93  
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.54     $ 0.54  
                   

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September 30,
2020		   September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2020
Interest income – tax equivalent (TE)   $ 104,812     $ 107,300     $ 106,950     $ 317,909     $ 322,732  
Interest expense     1,248       1,640       3,301       4,944       11,493  
Net interest income – (TE)   $ 103,564     $ 105,660     $ 103,649     $ 312,965     $ 311,239  
                         
Return on average assets, annualized     1.26 %     1.35 %     1.38 %     1.46 %     1.35 %
Return on average equity, annualized     9.49 %     10.02 %     9.51 %     10.73 %     8.55 %
Efficiency ratio [1]     42.27 %     40.05 %     42.57 %     40.85 %     41.66 %
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized     1.22 %     1.23 %     1.44 %     1.25 %     1.54 %
Yield on average loans     4.43 %     4.46 %     4.47 %     4.46 %     4.72 %
Yield on average earning assets (TE)     2.92 %     3.11 %     3.45 %     3.09 %     3.82 %
Cost of deposits     0.03 %     0.05 %     0.11 %     0.05 %     0.14 %
Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements     0.04 %     0.05 %     0.11 %     0.05 %     0.14 %
Cost of funds     0.04 %     0.05 %     0.11 %     0.05 %     0.15 %
Net interest margin (TE)     2.89 %     3.06 %     3.34 %     3.04 %     3.68 %
[1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income.      
                   
Weighted average shares outstanding                  
Basic     135,200,249       135,285,867       135,016,723       135,225,605       136,368,742  
Diluted     135,383,614       135,507,364       135,183,918       135,441,390       136,536,372  
Dividends declared   $ 24,421     $ 24,497     $ 24,419     $ 73,413     $ 73,252  
Dividend payout ratio [2]     49.08 %     47.87 %     51.42 %     44.54 %     57.63 %
[2] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings.      
                   
Number of shares outstanding – (end of period)     135,516,404       135,927,287       135,509,143        
Book value per share   $ 15.23     $ 15.12     $ 14.63        
Tangible book value per share   $ 10.13     $ 10.02     $ 9.46        
                   
    September 30,   December 31,   September 30,      
      2021       2020       2020        
Nonperforming assets:                  
Nonaccrual loans   $ 8,446     $ 14,347     $ 11,775        
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest                        
Troubled debt restructured loans (nonperforming)                        
Other real estate owned (OREO), net           3,392       4,189        
Total nonperforming assets   $ 8,446     $ 17,739     $ 15,964        
Troubled debt restructured performing loans   $ 7,975     $ 2,159     $ 2,217        
                   
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO     0.11 %     0.21 %     0.19 %      
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets     0.05 %     0.12 %     0.12 %      
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets     773.90 %     528.17 %     588.00 %      
                   
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September 30,
2020		   September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2020
Allowance for credit losses:                        
Beginning balance   $ 69,342     $ 71,805     $ 93,983     $ 93,692     $ 68,660  
Impact of adopting ASU 2016-13                             1,840  
Total charge-offs     (11 )     (510 )     (231 )     (2,996 )     (484 )
Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off     33       47       117       168       353  
Net charge-offs     22       (463 )     (114 )     (2,828 )     (131 )
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses     (4,000 )     (2,000 )           (25,500 )     23,500  
Allowance for credit losses at end of period   $ 65,364     $ 69,342     $ 93,869     $ 65,364     $ 93,869  
                   
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.000 %     -0.006 %     -0.001 %     -0.035 %     -0.002 %
                   

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
                                     
Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type                                  
                                     
    September 30, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020
    Allowance
For Credit
Losses		   Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type		   Allowance
For Credit
Losses		   Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type		   Allowance
For Credit
Losses		   Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type
                                     
Commercial real estate   $ 52.3       0.9%     $ 75.4       1.4%     $ 74.5       1.4%  
Construction     1.1       1.4%       1.9       2.3%       1.9       1.9%  
SBA     2.9       1.0%       3.0       1.0%       3.5       1.1%  
SBA – PPP                                    
Commercial and industrial     4.9       0.6%       7.1       0.9%       8.6       1.1%  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     3.2       1.1%       4.0       1.1%       3.7       1.5%  
Municipal lease finance receivables     0.1       0.2%       0.1       0.2%       0.2       0.4%  
SFR mortgage     0.2       0.1%       0.4       0.1%       0.2       0.1%  
Consumer and other loans     0.7       1.0%       1.8       2.1%       1.3       1.4%  
                                     
Total   $ 65.4       0.8%     $ 93.7       1.1%     $ 93.9       1.1%  
                                     

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                         
Quarterly Common Stock Price
                         
      2021       2020       2019  
Quarter End   High   Low   High   Low   High   Low
March 31,   $ 25.00     $ 19.15     $ 22.01     $ 14.92     $ 23.18     $ 19.94  
June 30,   $ 22.98     $ 20.50     $ 22.22     $ 15.97     $ 22.22     $ 20.40  
September 30,   $ 20.86     $ 18.72     $ 19.87     $ 15.57     $ 22.23     $ 20.00  
December 31,           $ 21.34     $ 16.26     $ 22.18     $ 19.83  
                         
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings
                         
        Q3   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3
          2021       2021       2021       2020       2020  
Interest income                        
Loans and leases, including fees       $ 88,390     $ 91,726     $ 91,795     $ 95,733     $ 94,200  
Investment securities and other         16,157       15,302       13,729       12,911       12,426  
Total interest income         104,547       107,028       105,524       108,644       106,626  
Interest expense                        
Deposits         1,113       1,425       1,812       2,525       2,958  
Other borrowings         135       215       244       266       343  
Total interest expense         1,248       1,640       2,056       2,791       3,301  
Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses         103,299       105,388       103,468       105,853       103,325  
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses     (4,000 )     (2,000 )     (19,500 )            
Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses         107,299       107,388       122,968       105,853       103,325  
                         
Noninterest income         10,483       10,836       13,681       12,925       13,153  
Noninterest expense         48,099       46,545       47,163       48,276       49,588  
Earnings before income taxes         69,683       71,679       89,486       70,502       66,890  
Income taxes         19,930       20,500       25,593       20,446       19,398  
Net earnings       $ 49,753     $ 51,179     $ 63,893     $ 50,056     $ 47,492  
                         
Effective tax rate         28.60 %     28.60 %     28.60 %     29.00 %     29.00 %
                         
Basic earnings per common share     $ 0.37     $ 0.38     $ 0.47     $ 0.37     $ 0.35  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.37     $ 0.38     $ 0.47     $ 0.37     $ 0.35  
                         
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.18  
                         
Cash dividends declared       $ 24,421     $ 24,497     $ 24,495     $ 24,413     $ 24,419  
                         

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                     
Loan Portfolio by Type
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2021       2021       2021       2020       2020  
                     
Commercial real estate   $ 5,734,699     $ 5,670,696     $ 5,596,781     $ 5,501,509     $ 5,428,223  
Construction     77,398       88,280       96,356       85,145       101,903  
SBA     307,533       291,778       307,727       303,896       304,987  
SBA – PPP     330,960       657,815       897,724       882,986       1,101,142  
Commercial and industrial     769,977       749,117       753,708       812,062       817,056  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     279,584       257,781       261,088       361,146       252,802  
Municipal lease finance receivables     47,305       44,657       42,349       45,547       38,040  
SFR mortgage     231,323       237,124       255,400       270,511       274,731  
Consumer and other loans     70,741       74,062       81,924       86,006       88,988  
Gross loans, net of deferred loan fees and discounts     7,849,520       8,071,310       8,293,057       8,348,808       8,407,872  
Allowance for credit losses     (65,364 )     (69,342 )     (71,805 )     (93,692 )     (93,869 )
Net loans   $ 7,784,156     $ 8,001,968     $ 8,221,252     $ 8,255,116     $ 8,314,003  
                     
                     
                     
Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements
                     
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2021       2021       2021       2020       2020  
                     
Noninterest-bearing   $ 8,310,709     $ 8,065,400     $ 7,577,839     $ 7,455,387     $ 6,919,423  
Investment checking     594,347       588,831       567,062       517,976       447,910  
Savings and money market     3,680,721       3,649,305       3,526,424       3,361,444       3,356,353  
Time deposits     344,439       365,521       407,330       401,694       445,148  
Total deposits     12,930,216       12,669,057       12,078,655       11,736,501       11,168,834  
                     
Customer repurchase agreements     659,579       578,207       506,346       439,406       483,420  
Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements   $ 13,589,795     $ 13,247,264     $ 12,585,001     $ 12,175,907     $ 11,652,254  
                     

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                     
Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2021       2021       2021       2020       2020  
Nonperforming loans:                    
Commercial real estate   $ 4,073     $ 4,439     $ 7,395     $ 7,563     $ 6,481  
Construction                              
SBA     1,513       1,382       2,412       2,273       1,724  
Commercial and industrial     2,038       1,818       2,967       3,129       1,822  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     118       118       259       785       849  
SFR mortgage     399       406       424       430       675  
Consumer and other loans     305       308       312       167       224  
Total   $ 8,446     $ 8,471     $ 13,769     $ 14,347     $ 11,775  
% of Total loans     0.11 %     0.10 %     0.17 %     0.17 %     0.14 %
                     
Past due 30-89 days:                    
Commercial real estate   $     $     $ 178     $     $  
Construction                              
SBA                 258       1,965       66  
Commercial and industrial     122       415       952       1,101       3,627  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     1,000                          
SFR mortgage                 266              
Consumer and other loans                 21             67  
Total   $ 1,122     $ 415     $ 1,675     $ 3,066     $ 3,760  
% of Total loans     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.04 %     0.04 %
                     
OREO:                    
Commercial real estate   $     $     $ 1,575     $ 1,575     $ 1,575  
SBA                             797  
SFR mortgage                       1,817       1,817  
Total   $     $     $ 1,575     $ 3,392     $ 4,189  
  Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO   $ 9,568     $ 8,886     $ 17,019     $ 20,805     $ 19,724  
  % of Total loans     0.12 %     0.11 %     0.21 %     0.25 %     0.23 %
                     

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
                 
Regulatory Capital Ratios
                 
                 
                 
        CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated
Capital Ratios   Minimum Required Plus
Capital Conservation Buffer		   September 30,
2021		   December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020
                 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   4.0%   9.2%   9.9%   9.9%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio   7.0%   14.9%   14.8%   14.6%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   8.5%   14.9%   15.1%   14.9%
Total risk-based capital ratio   10.5%   15.7%   16.2%   16.1%
                 
Tangible common equity ratio       8.9%   9.6%   9.8%
                 

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)
               
The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.
               
      September 30,
2021		   December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020
      (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
  Stockholders’ equity   $ 2,063,920     $ 2,007,990     $ 1,981,957  
  Less: Goodwill     (663,707 )     (663,707 )     (663,707 )
  Less: Intangible assets     (27,286 )     (33,634 )     (35,804 )
  Tangible book value   $ 1,372,927     $ 1,310,649     $ 1,282,446  
  Common shares issued and outstanding     135,516,404       135,600,501       135,509,143  
  Tangible book value per share   $ 10.13     $ 9.67     $ 9.46  
               

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)
               
The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company’s average stockholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity.
               
      Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
      September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
        2021       2021       2020       2021       2020  
      (Dollars in thousands)
                       
  Net Income   $ 49,753     $ 51,179     $ 47,492     $ 164,825     $ 127,103  
  Add: Amortization of intangible assets     2,014       2,167       2,292       6,348       7,182  
  Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1]     (595 )     (641 )     (678 )     (1,877 )     (2,123 )
  Tangible net income   $ 51,172     $ 52,705     $ 49,106     $ 169,296     $ 132,162  
                       
  Average stockholders’ equity   $ 2,080,238     $ 2,048,956     $ 1,985,842     $ 2,054,132     $ 1,986,300  
  Less: Average goodwill     (663,707 )     (663,707 )     (663,707 )     (663,707 )     (663,707 )
  Less: Average intangible assets     (28,240 )     (30,348 )     (37,133 )     (30,377 )     (39,376 )
  Average tangible common equity   $ 1,388,291     $ 1,354,901     $ 1,285,002     $ 1,360,048     $ 1,283,217  
                       
  Return on average equity, annualized     9.49 %     10.02 %     9.51 %     10.73 %     8.55 %
  Return on average tangible common equity, annualized     14.62 %     15.60 %     15.20 %     16.64 %     13.76 %
                       
                       
  [1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates.
                       

