Cvent Excellence Award Winners Honored at Cvent CONNECT 2020

Winners represent top performing event and hospitality professionals from a diverse group of organizations

TYSONS, Va, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, today announced the winners of the 2020 Cvent Excellence Awards during the company’s annual customer conference, Cvent CONNECT. The awards program, now in its eighth year, recognizes meetings, events, and hospitality leaders from a diverse set of organizations of all sizes who use Cvent technology in new and inspiring ways to deliver best-in-class events. Award-winning organizations are selected from hundreds of submissions and embody the best in their respective industries. Finalists and winners were recognized at live virtual ceremonies on Aug. 25 and 26.

“The Cvent Excellence Awards program gives our more than 30,000 customers the opportunity to highlight the incredible work they’re doing to elevate their businesses by leveraging Cvent technology in innovative and inspiring ways,” said Cvent CMO, Patrick Smith. “Given the current environment, it’s more important than ever to celebrate and recognize those whose efforts are paving the road ahead and propelling our industry forward, and for us to be able to do that in front of more than 35,000 attendees at this year’s virtual Cvent CONNECT makes it all the more special.”

The 2020 award winners for event professionals and their organizations are:

Ace of Spaces | Outstanding Achievement in Venue Management & Relations

Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

The Rookie | Cvent Rookie of the Year

Campus Management

The Achiever | Best Return on Event

National Network for Oral Health Access

Event Marketing Mastermind | Best Event Marketing Strategy

FIS

Mobile Maverick | Best Use of Mobile Event Technology

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Onsite Orchestrator | Best Onsite Attendee Experience

Insperity

Power of the Platform | Outstanding Achievement Across the Cvent Platform

Penn State University

SMM Star | Strategic Meetings Management Program of the Year

Boston Scientific

Pivotal Partner | Cvent Partner of the Year

BCD Meetings & Events

Cvent Superstar | Cvent Advocate of the Year

Kyle Flinn, University of Missouri Extension

The 2020 award winners for hospitality professionals and their organizations are:

The Block Buster | Excellence and Ingenuity with Room-Block Bookings

Host Hotels and Resort

The Business Intelligencer | Outstanding Achievement in Analytics

Loews Hotels

The Group Game Changer | Best Group Sales and Marketing Strategy

Galt House

Clever Collaborator | Executes Seamless Collaboration Experiences

Sonesta Hotels and Resorts

The Wedding Whisperer | Most Inspiring Venue for Couples

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

Since 2013, Cvent has been celebrating their customers through an awards program at their annual user conference, Cvent CONNECT. The organizations, event planning teams, and hospitality professionals recognized have established themselves as thought-leaders within the events and hospitality space. Winners are recognized in front of thousands of industry professionals each year during Cvent CONNECT, and their work is highlighted throughout the year through case studies and thought leadership content. To learn more, please visit www.cvent.com/excellence-awards/.

