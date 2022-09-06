CVG Announces Participation in the Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Management will meet virtually with investors to discuss the Company’s transformation strategy to drive sales diversification and improve profitability.

For further information, please contact IR@CVGRP.com.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems across a range of global industries by innovating, constantly adding value, and treating our customer’s bottom line as if it were our own. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Contact:

Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer

CVG

IR@CVGRP.com

Source: Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.