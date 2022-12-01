NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Cheung, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti December Small-Cap Virtual Conference on December 7, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at cvgrp.com. The presentation materials will be posted on the Company Website and be archived there for a period of 30 days.
Management will also meet virtually with investors registered for the conference.
For further information, please contact CVGI@alpha-ir.com
About CVG
At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Ross Collins or Stephen Poe
Alpha IR Group
CVGI@alpha-ir.com
