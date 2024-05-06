EPS of $0.09, Adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 million

Electrical Systems revenues up 1.9% year-over-year despite a softening in end markets

Reaffirming full-year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights (Compared with prior year, where comparisons are noted)

Revenues of $232.1 million, down 11.6% due primarily to a softening in customer demand, partially offset by an increase in Electrical Systems sales.

Operating income of $6.6 million, down 55.1%; adjusted operating income of $8.5 million, down 44.8%. The reduction in operating income was driven primarily by lower sales volumes, somewhat offset by reduced SG&A.

New business wins in the quarter of approximately $45 million when fully ramped; these wins were concentrated in our Electrical Systems segment, but also includes meaningful wins in Vehicle Solutions.

Net income of $2.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $4.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $9.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 million, down 35.9% with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.5%, down from 7.5%.

James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CVG’s transformation plan remains on track, despite our first quarter results declining relative to a strong quarter of comparison in the prior year. We made further progress procuring new business wins in the quarter, and we remain laser-focused on driving further operational efficiency improvements and growing our Electrical Systems segment to be our largest business. In line with the expected market softness contemplated in our outlook, we executed focused restructuring actions to address the lower demand environment. We are also taking additional steps to offset inflation and foreign exchange headwinds through customer recoveries and cost reductions. Collectively, we expect these actions to drive improved financial performance.”

Mr. Ray concluded, “I want to thank our talented global teams for their hard work to enable our transformation and drive us forward every day, and I am looking forward to our execution leading to improved financial results throughout fiscal 2024.”

Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, added, “Our first quarter results improved sequentially as we recovered from items that impacted the prior quarter. However, softer market conditions, as well as record quarterly revenue in the prior year period, led to year-over-year declines in revenues and profits. While we are reaffirming our annual guidance ranges for fiscal year 2024, deterioration in construction and agricultural end markets is offsetting the improved Class 8 truck build forecast. In response to these market developments, we are taking proactive cost actions that help underpin our Adjusted EBITDA guidance range. Additionally, our balance sheet remains strong with 1.8x net leverage. Said differently, we are taking actions to proactively address current market conditions, and we expect improved profitability across our core business through the rest of the year.”

First Quarter Financial Results

(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

FirstQuarter 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 232.1 $ 262.7 $ (30.6 ) (11.6 )% Gross profit $ 26.7 $ 35.2 $ (8.5 ) (24.1 )% Gross margin 11.5 % 13.4 % Adjusted gross profit 1 $ 28.4 $ 35.9 $ (7.5 ) (20.9 )% Adjusted gross margin 1 12.2 % 13.7 % Operating income $ 6.6 $ 14.6 $ (8.0 ) (54.8 )% Operating margin 2.8 % 5.6 % Adjusted operating income 1 $ 8.5 $ 15.4 $ (6.9 ) (44.8 )% Adjusted operating margin 1 3.7 % 5.9 % Net income $ 2.9 $ 8.7 $ (5.8 ) (66.7 )% Adjusted net income 1 $ 4.4 $ 9.2 $ (4.8 ) (52.2 )% Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.26 $ (0.17 ) (65.4 )% Adjusted earnings per share, diluted 1 $ 0.13 $ 0.28 $ (0.15 ) (53.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 12.7 $ 19.8 $ (7.1 ) (35.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 5.5 % 7.5 % 1 See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation



Consolidated Results

First Quarter 2024 Results

First quarter 2024 revenues were $232.1 million, compared to $262.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 11.6%. The overall decrease in revenues was due to a softening in customer demand, the wind down of certain programs in our Vehicle Solutions segment and a further decline in our Industrial Automation and Aftermarket segments, partially offset by increased sales in Electrical systems.

Operating income in the first quarter 2024 was $6.6 million compared to $14.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was attributable to the impact of lower sales volumes and increased restructuring charges. First quarter 2024 adjusted operating income was $8.5 million, compared to $15.4 million in the prior year period.

Interest associated with debt and other expenses was $2.3 million and $2.9 million for the first quarter 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Net income was $2.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2024 compared to net income of $8.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

On March 31, 2024, the Company had $17.5 million of outstanding borrowings on its U.S. revolving credit facility and no outstanding borrowings on its China credit facility, $46.8 million of cash and $142.5 million of availability from the credit facilities, resulting in total liquidity of $189.3 million.

First Quarter 2024 Segment Results

Vehicle Solutions Segment

Revenues were $137.9 million compared to $160.6 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 14.1%, due to lower customer demand and the wind-down of certain programs.

Operating income was $10.4 million, compared to $13.4 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 22.7%, primarily attributable to lower customer demand and increased freight, somewhat offset by lower SG&A. First quarter 2024 adjusted operating income was $10.9 million compared to $13.5 million in the prior year period.

Electrical Systems Segment

Revenues were $55.8 million compared to $54.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 1.9%, primarily as a result of increased pricing.

Operating income was $2.0 million compared to $6.1 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 66.9%. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to restructuring costs, labor inflation, and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts. First quarter 2024 adjusted operating income was $3.1 million compared to $6.1 million in the prior year period.

Aftermarket & Accessories Segment

Revenues were $34.1 million compared to $37.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 9.5%, primarily as a result of lower sales volume due to decreased customer demand.

Operating income was $4.5 million compared to $5.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 18.7%. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes. First quarter 2024 adjusted operating income was $4.6 million compared to $5.6 million in the prior year period.

Industrial Automation Segment

Revenues were $4.3 million compared to $9.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 55.9%, resulted from lower sales volume due to decreased customer demand.

Operating loss was $2.0 million compared to $0.9 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating loss was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes and higher SG&A. First quarter 2024 adjusted operating loss was $1.9 million compared to a loss of $0.2 million in the prior year period.

Outlook

CVG reaffirmed the following outlook for the full year 2024:

Metric 2024 Outlook ($ millions) Net Sales $915 – $1,015 Adjusted EBITDA $60 – $73

This outlook reflects among others, current industry forecasts for North America Class 8 truck builds. According to ACT Research, 2024 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 305,000 units. The 2023 actual Class 8 truck builds according to the ACT Research was 340,247 units.

Agriculture and construction market conditions have deteriorated relative to our prior update in March 2024. Based on industry data, we now project segments within global agriculture and construction market demand to be flat to down 10% in 2024.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss this press release is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Management intends to reference the Q1 2024 Earnings Call Presentation during the conference call. To participate, dial (800) 549-8228 using conference code 16332. International participants dial (646) 564-2877 using conference code 16332.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at ir.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, dial (888) 660-6264 using access code 16332 and international callers can dial (646) 517-3975 using access code 16332.

About CVG

Forward-Looking Statements

Other Information

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Revenues $ 232,068 $ 262,709 Cost of revenues 205,403 227,500 Gross profit 26,665 35,209 Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,093 20,565 Operating income 6,572 14,644 Other expense (income) 212 (202 ) Interest expense 2,251 2,890 Income before provision for income taxes 4,109 11,956 Provision for income taxes 1,170 3,256 Net income $ 2,939 $ 8,700 Earnings per Common Share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.26 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 33,325 32,868 Diluted 33,403 33,182

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current assets: Cash $ 46,816 $ 37,848 Accounts receivable, net 145,140 133,949 Inventories 127,454 128,082 Other current assets 36,786 27,863 Total current assets 356,196 327,742 Property, plant and equipment, net 73,865 73,468 Intangible assets, net 8,453 11,222 Deferred income taxes 33,016 33,568 Other assets, net 37,715 37,214 Total assets $ 509,245 $ 483,214 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 90,401 $ 77,314 Accrued liabilities and other 48,158 52,562 Current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt 16,406 15,313 Total current liabilities 154,965 145,189 Long-term debt 139,330 126,201 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 9,536 9,196 Other long-term liabilities 29,875 29,696 Total liabilities $ 333,706 $ 310,282 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock $ — $ — Common stock 333 333 Treasury stock (16,152 ) (16,150 ) Additional paid-in capital 265,881 265,217 Retained deficit (43,245 ) (46,184 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,278 ) (30,284 ) Total stockholders’ equity 175,539 172,932 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 509,245 $ 483,214

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Vehicle

Solutions Electrical

Systems Aftermarket and

Accessories Industrial

Automation Corporate/Other Total 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 137,910 $ 160,584 $ 55,795 $ 54,749 $ 34,061 $ 37,629 $ 4,302 $ 9,747 $ — $ — $ 232,068 $ 262,709 Gross profit 16,229 19,471 4,553 8,297 6,439 7,227 (556 ) 214 — — 26,665 35,209 Selling, general & administrative expenses 5,877 6,077 2,542 2,227 1,907 1,650 1,439 1,076 8,328 9,535 20,093 20,565 Operating income (loss) $ 10,352 $ 13,394 $ 2,011 $ 6,070 $ 4,532 $ 5,577 $ (1,995 ) $ (862 ) $ (8,328 ) $ (9,535 ) $ 6,572 $ 14,644

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Gross profit $ 26,665 $ 35,209 Restructuring 1,702 690 Adjusted gross profit $ 28,367 $ 35,899 % of revenues 12.2 % 13.7 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Operating income (loss) $ 6,572 $ 14,644 Restructuring 1,897 713 Total operating income adjustments 1,897 713 Adjusted operating income $ 8,469 $ 15,357 % of revenues 3.6 % 5.8 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net income $ 2,939 $ 8,700 Operating income adjustments 1,897 713 Adjusted provision for income taxes1 (474 ) (178 ) Adjusted net income $ 4,362 $ 9,235 Diluted EPS $ 0.09 $ 0.26 Adjustments to diluted EPS $ 0.04 $ 0.02 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.13 $ 0.28 1. Reported Tax Provision adjusted for tax effect of special charges at 25%

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net income $ 2,939 $ 8,700 Interest expense 2,251 2,890 Provision for income taxes 1,170 3,256 Depreciation expense 3,709 3,430 Amortization expense 763 832 EBITDA $ 10,832 $ 19,108 % of revenues 4.7 % 7.3 % EBITDA adjustments Restructuring $ 1,897 $ 713 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,729 $ 19,821 % of revenues 5.5 % 7.5 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Vehicle

Solutions Electrical

Systems Aftermarket and

Accessories Industrial

Automation Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 10,352 $ 2,011 $ 4,532 $ (1,995 ) $ (8,328 ) $ 6,572 Restructuring 533 1,091 34 75 164 1,897 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 10,885 $ 3,102 $ 4,566 $ (1,920 ) $ (8,164 ) $ 8,469 % of revenues 7.9 % 5.6 % 13.4 % (44.6 )% 3.6 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Vehicle

Solutions Electrical

Systems Aftermarket and

Accessories Industrial

Automation Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 13,394 $ 6,070 $ 5,577 $ (862 ) $ (9,535 ) $ 14,644 Restructuring 83 8 — 622 $ 713 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 13,477 $ 6,078 $ 5,577 $ (240 ) $ (9,535 ) $ 15,357 % of revenues 8.4 % 11.1 % 14.8 % (2.5 )% 5.8 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities $ (2,356 ) $ 58 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,059 ) (3,321 ) Free cash flow $ (7,415 ) $ (3,263 )



Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company’s multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company’s financial and operating results and in comparing the Company’s performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.