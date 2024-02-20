Reported full-year 2023 net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders of $769 million and EBITDA of $1.4 billion .

Declared quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents for the fourth quarter 2023 , bringing the cumulative cash dividends declared for 2023 to $4.50 per share.

CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) declared a fourth quarter 2023 cash distribution of $1.68 per common unit, bringing the cumulative cash distributions declared for 2023 to $17.80 per common unit.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CVR Energy, Inc. (“CVR Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVI) today announced fourth quarter 2023 net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders of $91 million, or 91 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.2 billion, compared to fourth quarter 2022 net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders of $112 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.7 billion. Adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 65 cents per diluted share compared to adjusted earnings of $1.68 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $97 million, compared to net income of $172 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 EBITDA was $204 million, compared to fourth quarter 2022 EBITDA of $313 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $170 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $388 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For full-year 2023, the Company reported net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders of $769 million, or $7.65 per diluted share, on net sales of $9.2 billion, compared to net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders for full-year 2022 of $463 million, or $4.60 per diluted share, on net sales of $10.9 billion. Adjusted earnings for full-year 2023 was $5.64 per diluted share compared to adjusted earnings of $6.04 per diluted share in full-year 2022. Net income for full-year 2023 was $878 million, compared to net income of $644 million for full-year 2022. Full-year 2023 EBITDA was $1.4 billion, compared to full-year 2022 EBITDA of $1.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2023 was $1.2 billion, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion for full-year 2022.

“CVR Energy reported record EBITDA for 2023 driven by high utilization of our assets, improved capture rates, record premium gasoline production, record crude oil gathering volumes and our continued peer-leading distillate yield,” said Dave Lamp, CVR Energy’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased that our results for the year enabled our Board of Directors to authorize regular and special dividends for 2023 totaling $4.50 per share, representing a payout ratio of 64 percent of free cash flow generation for the year.

“CVR Partners also had a strong 2023, achieving a combined ammonia production rate of 100 percent and setting multiple production records at both facilities,” Lamp said. “Nitrogen fertilizer prices remained elevated throughout the year, supporting declared distributions to unitholders for 2023 of $17.80 per common unit.”

Petroleum Segment

Fourth Quarter 2023 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2022

The Petroleum Segment reported fourth quarter 2023 operating income of $144 million, on net sales of $2.0 billion, compared to fourth quarter 2022 operating income of $155 million, on net sales of $2.4 billion.

Fourth quarter 2023 combined total throughput was approximately 223,000 barrels per day (“bpd”), compared to approximately 221,000 bpd of combined total throughput for the fourth quarter 2022.

Refining margin was $307 million, or $15.01 per total throughput barrel, in the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $348 million, or $17.14 per total throughput barrel, during the same period in 2022.

The primary factors contributing to the $41 million decrease in refining margin were:

A decrease in the Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread of $13.76 per barrel, driven by a tightening distillate crack spread primarily due to strong utilization of the U.S. refining fleet during the winter and slowing demand trends;

Unfavorable inventory valuation impacts of $80 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to unfavorable inventory valuation impacts of $41 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to decreased crude oil prices in the current period;

Favorable derivative impacts of $78 million from gains on open crack spread swap positions in the current period and wider margins on Canadian crude oil forward purchases and sales compared to the prior period; and

A decline in Renewable Fuel Standard (“RFS”) related expense of $134 million, which includes a reduction in RINs revaluation impact of $83 million.

Full-Year 2023 Compared to Full-Year 2022

Full-year 2023 operating income was $982 million, on net sales of $8.3 billion, compared to full-year 2022 operating income of $719 million, on net sales of $9.9 billion.

Combined total throughput for full-year 2023 was approximately 208,000 bpd, compared to approximately 205,000 bpd for full-year 2022.

Refining margin was $1.7 billion, or $21.82 per total throughput barrel, for full-year 2023, compared to $1.4 billion, or $19.09 per total throughput barrel, for full-year 2022.

The primary factors contributing to the $227 million increase in refining margin were:

A decline in RFS-related expense of $483 million, which includes a reduction in RINs revaluation impact of $419 million;

Favorable derivative impacts of $61 million from gains on open crack spread swap positions in the current period and wider margins on Canadian crude oil forward purchases and sales compared to the prior period;

A decrease in the Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread of $5.91 per barrel, driven by a tightening distillate crack spread primarily due to strong utilization of the U.S. refining fleet during the winter and slowing demand trends; and

Unfavorable inventory valuation impacts of $32 million in 2023 compared to favorable inventory valuation impacts of $22 million in 2022, primarily due to decreased crude oil prices in the current period.

Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment

Fourth Quarter 2023 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2022

The Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment reported operating income of $17 million on net sales of $142 million for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to operating income of $102 million on net sales of $212 million for the fourth quarter 2022.

CVR Partners’ fertilizer facilities produced a combined 205,000 tons of ammonia during the fourth quarter 2023, of which 75,000 net tons were available for sale, while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 306,000 tons of urea ammonia nitrate (“UAN”). During the fourth quarter 2022, the fertilizer facilities produced 210,000 tons of ammonia, of which 75,000 net tons were available for sale, while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 308,000 tons of UAN.

Fourth quarter 2023 average realized gate prices for UAN declined by 47 percent to $241 per ton and ammonia declined by 52 percent to $461 per ton when compared to the fourth quarter 2022. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $455 per ton and $967 per ton, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2022.

Full-Year 2023 Compared to Full-Year 2022

Full-year 2023 operating income was $201 million on net sales of $681 million, compared to operating income of $320 million on net sales of $836 million for full-year 2022.

For full-year 2023, our fertilizer facilities produced a combined 864,000 tons of ammonia, of which 270,000 net tons were available for sale, while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 1,369,000 tons of UAN. For full-year 2022, the fertilizer facilities produced 703,000 tons of ammonia, of which 213,000 net tons were available for sale, while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 1,140,000 tons of UAN.

The average realized gate prices for full-year 2023 for UAN declined by 36 percent to $309 per ton and ammonia declined by 44 percent to $573 per ton when compared to the full-year 2022. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $486 per ton and $1,024 per ton, respectively, for full-year 2022.

Corporate and Other

The Company reported income tax expense of $207 million, or 19.1 percent of income before income taxes, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to an income tax expense of $157 million, or 19.6 percent of income before income taxes, for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in income tax expense was due primarily to an increase in overall pretax earnings, partially offset by decreases in state tax rates and an increase in tax credits and incentives generated for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. In addition, the change in the effective tax rate was due primarily to changes in pretax earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests, decreases in state tax rates and an increase in tax credits and incentives generated for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.

The renewable diesel unit at the Wynnewood refinery continued to increase production, with total vegetable oil throughputs for the year ended December 31, 2023 of approximately 82.5 million gallons, up from 42.5 million gallons for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to the renewable diesel unit being fully operational for all of 2023 compared to the prior year when the unit was only operational for a portion of the year after being completed in April 2022.

Cash, Debt and Dividend

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents was $581 million at December 31, 2023. Consolidated total debt and finance lease obligations was $2.2 billion at December 31, 2023, including $547 million held by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment.

On December 21, 2023, CVR Energy completed the issuance of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.50% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”). The 2029 Notes mature on January 15, 2029, unless earlier redeemed or purchased. The 2029 Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis, jointly and severally, by the wholly-owned subsidiaries of CVR Energy, with the exception of CVR Partners and its subsidiaries and certain immaterial wholly-owned subsidiaries of CVR Energy. The net proceeds of the offering were reserved to fund the redemption of CVR Energy’s 5.25% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”).

On February 15, 2024, CVR Energy redeemed all of the outstanding 2025 Notes, at par, and settled accrued interest of approximately $16 million through the date of redemption. As a result of this transaction, the Company will recognize a $1 million loss on extinguishment of debt in the first quarter of 2024, which consists of the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs.

CVR Energy announced a fourth quarter 2023 cash dividend of 50 cents per share. The quarterly dividend, as declared by CVR Energy’s Board of Directors, will be paid on March 11, 2024, to stockholders of record as of March 4, 2024.

CVR Partners announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a fourth quarter 2023 cash distribution of $1.68 per common unit, which will be paid on March 11, 2024, to common unitholders of record as of March 4, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

CVR Energy previously announced that it will host its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, February 21, at 1 p.m. Eastern. This Earnings Conference Call may also include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking information and other material information about business and financial matters.

The fourth quarter and full-year 2023 Earnings Conference Call will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at www.CVREnergy.com. For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8291. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/db86jutg. A repeat of the call can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13744072.

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses certain non-GAAP performance measures, and reconciliations to those measures, to evaluate current and past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include the performance and liquidity measures defined below.

The following are non-GAAP measures we present for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

EBITDA – Consolidated net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit) and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense.

Petroleum EBITDA and Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA – Segment net income (loss) before segment (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit), and (iii) depreciation and amortization.

Refining Margin – The difference between our Petroleum Segment net sales and cost of materials and other.

Refining Margin, adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impacts – Refining Margin adjusted to exclude the impact of current period market price and volume fluctuations on crude oil and refined product inventories purchased in prior periods and lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, if applicable. We record our commodity inventories on the first-in-first-out basis. As a result, significant current period fluctuations in market prices and the volumes we hold in inventory can have favorable or unfavorable impacts on our refining margins as compared to similar metrics used by other publicly-traded companies in the refining industry.

Refining Margin and Refining Margin adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impacts, per Throughput Barrel – Refining Margin and Refining Margin adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impacts divided by the total throughput barrels during the period, which is calculated as total throughput barrels per day times the number of days in the period.

Direct Operating Expenses per Throughput Barrel – Direct operating expenses for our Petroleum Segment divided by total throughput barrels for the period, which is calculated as total throughput barrels per day times the number of days in the period.

Adjusted EBITDA, Petroleum Adjusted EBITDA and Nitrogen Fertilizer Adjusted EBITDA – EBITDA, Petroleum EBITDA and Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA adjusted for certain significant non-cash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our on-going operations or that may obscure our underlying results and trends.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share – Earnings (loss) per share adjusted for certain significant non-cash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our on-going operations or that may obscure our underlying results and trends.

Free Cash Flow – Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized turnaround expenditures.

We present these measures because we believe they may help investors, analysts, lenders and ratings agencies analyze our results of operations and liquidity in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results, including but not limited to our operating performance as compared to other publicly-traded companies in the refining and fertilizer industries, without regard to historical cost basis or financing methods and our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” included herein for reconciliation of these amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented within this section may not add or equal to numbers or totals presented elsewhere within this document.

Factors Affecting Comparability of Our Financial Results

Petroleum Segment

Our results of operations for the periods presented may not be comparable with prior periods or to our results of operations in the future due to capitalized expenditures as part of planned turnarounds. Total capitalized expenditures were $60 million and $81 million during the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The next planned turnarounds are currently scheduled to take place in the spring of 2024 at the Wynnewood Refinery at an estimated cost of $44 million and in 2025 at the Coffeyville Refinery.

Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment

Our results of operations for the periods presented may not be comparable with prior periods or to our results of operations in the future due to expenses incurred as part of planned turnarounds. We incurred turnaround expenses of $2 million and $33 million during the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The next planned turnarounds are currently scheduled to take place in 2025 at the Coffeyville Fertilizer Facility and in 2026 at the East Dubuque Fertilizer Facility.

CVR Energy, Inc.

(unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Operations Data

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 2,202 $ 2,679 $ 9,247 $ 10,896 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of materials and other 1,802 2,147 7,013 8,766 Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 166 174 670 719 Depreciation and amortization 75 71 291 281 Cost of sales 2,043 2,392 7,974 9,766 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 34 39 141 149 Depreciation and amortization 1 2 7 7 Loss on asset disposal — 10 2 11 Operating income 124 236 1,123 963 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (9 ) (18 ) (52 ) (85 ) Other income (expense), net 4 4 14 (77 ) Income before income tax expense 119 222 1,085 801 Income tax expense 22 50 207 157 Net income 97 172 878 644 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 6 60 109 181 Net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders $ 91 $ 112 $ 769 $ 463 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 1.11 $ 7.65 $ 4.60 Dividends declared per share $ 2.00 $ 1.40 $ 4.50 $ 4.80 EBITDA * $ 204 $ 313 $ 1,435 $ 1,174 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 170 $ 388 $ 1,164 $ 1,369 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 100.5 100.5 100.5 100.5

_______________

* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.

Selected Balance Sheet Data

(in millions) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 581 $ 510 Working capital 497 154 Total assets 4,707 4,119 Total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion 2,185 1,591 Total liabilities 3,669 3,328 Total CVR stockholders’ equity 847 531

_______________

(1) In addition, the Company has $598 million of reserved funds to be utilized to fund the redemption of the 2025 Notes.

Selected Cash Flow Data

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash flows (used in) provided by: Operating activities $ (36 ) $ 99 $ 948 $ 967 Investing activities (58 ) (54 ) (239 ) (271 ) Financing activities 384 (153 ) (40 ) (696 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 290 $ (108 ) $ 669 $ — Free cash flow * $ (94 ) $ 47 $ 708 $ 696

_______________

* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.

Selected Segment Data

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2023 (in millions) Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Net sales $ 1,997 $ 142 $ 2,202 $ 8,287 $ 681 $ 9,247 Operating income 144 17 124 982 201 1,123 Net income 158 10 97 1,071 172 878 EBITDA * 196 38 204 1,185 281 1,435 Capital Expenditures: (1) Maintenance capital expenditures $ 24 $ 11 $ 36 $ 94 $ 28 $ 128 Growth capital expenditures 5 — 13 14 1 69 Total capital expenditures $ 29 $ 11 $ 49 $ 108 $ 29 $ 197

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Year Ended December 31, 2022 (in millions) Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Net sales $ 2,422 $ 212 $ 2,679 $ 9,919 $ 836 $ 10,896 Operating income 155 102 236 719 320 963 Net income 175 95 172 759 287 644 EBITDA * 204 122 313 905 403 1,174 Capital Expenditures: (1) Maintenance capital expenditures $ 25 $ 2 $ 30 $ 84 $ 40 $ 133 Growth capital expenditures — — 14 2 1 70 Total capital expenditures $ 25 $ 2 $ 44 $ 86 $ 41 $ 203

_______________

* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.

(1) Capital expenditures are shown exclusive of capitalized turnaround expenditures and business combinations.

Selected Balance Sheet Data

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in millions) Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 375 $ 45 $ 581 $ 235 $ 86 $ 510 Total assets 2,978 975 4,707 4,354 1,100 4,119 Total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion (2) 44 547 2,185 48 547 1,591

_______________

(1) Corporate cash and cash equivalents consisted of $161 million and $189 million at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. In addition, Corporate has $598 million of reserved funds to be utilized to fund the redemption of the 2025 Notes.

(2) Corporate total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion consisted of $1,594 million and $996 million at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Petroleum Segment

Key Operating Metrics per Total Throughput Barrel

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Refining margin * $ 15.01 $ 17.14 $ 21.82 $ 19.09 Refining margin, adjusted for inventory valuation impacts * 18.93 19.17 22.24 18.80 Direct operating expenses * 4.69 5.52 5.34 5.68

_______________

* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.

Throughput Data by Refinery

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in bpd) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Coffeyville Regional crude 64,097 46,005 62,859 53,237 WTI 18,741 40,638 27,283 38,265 WTL 2,900 — 731 407 WTS — 611 — 462 Midland WTI — — — 642 Condensate 7,115 15,980 7,566 12,159 Heavy Canadian 6,109 6,781 3,265 6,847 DJ Basin 30,238 20,105 20,342 15,607 Bakken 2,918 — 978 — Other feedstocks and blendstocks 16,321 16,733 13,490 11,556 Wynnewood Regional crude 49,061 47,961 50,900 46,159 WTL 2,974 2,321 1,975 2,323 WTS — — — 143 Midland WTI — 2,658 137 1,073 Condensate 17,192 16,730 15,228 13,283 Other feedstocks and blendstocks 4,888 4,166 3,465 3,125 Total throughput 222,554 220,689 208,219 205,288

Production Data by Refinery

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in bpd) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Coffeyville Gasoline 76,921 76,851 69,847 72,478 Distillate 62,570 62,066 57,888 58,104 Other liquid products 4,168 3,619 4,388 4,789 Solids 4,798 5,347 4,123 4,700 Wynnewood Gasoline 42,363 40,921 38,843 35,027 Distillate 25,432 25,282 24,978 23,690 Other liquid products 5,480 6,530 6,882 5,712 Solids 9 10 10 11 Total production 221,741 220,626 206,959 204,511 Light product yield (as % of crude throughput) (1) 103.0 % 102.7 % 100.2 % 99.3 % Liquid volume yield (as % of total throughput) (2) 97.5 % 97.5 % 97.4 % 97.3 % Distillate yield (as % of crude throughput) (3) 43.7 % 43.7 % 43.3 % 42.9 %

_______________

(1) Total Gasoline and Distillate divided by total Regional crude, WTI, WTL, Midland WTI, WTS, Condensate, Heavy Canadian, DJ Basin, and Bakken throughput.

(2) Total Gasoline, Distillate, and Other liquid products divided by total throughput.

(3) Total Distillate divided by total Regional crude, WTI, WTL, Midland WTI, WTS, Condensate, Heavy Canadian, DJ Basin, and Bakken throughput.

Key Market Indicators

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (dollars per barrel) 2023 2022 2023 2022 West Texas Intermediate (WTI) NYMEX $ 78.53 $ 82.64 $ 77.57 $ 94.41 Crude Oil Differentials to WTI: Brent 4.32 5.99 4.60 4.63 WCS (heavy sour) (22.91 ) (28.15 ) (17.97 ) (19.24 ) Condensate (0.30 ) 0.52 (0.21 ) 0.06 Midland Cushing 1.09 1.33 1.26 1.52 NYMEX Crack Spreads: Gasoline 13.69 21.81 27.88 30.43 Heating Oil 41.34 66.21 40.60 54.76 NYMEX 2-1-1 Crack Spread 27.52 44.01 34.24 42.60 PADD II Group 3 Product Basis: Gasoline (4.75 ) (6.70 ) (2.92 ) (6.44 ) Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (2.96 ) (6.48 ) (1.02 ) (2.40 ) PADD II Group 3 Product Crack Spread: Gasoline 8.94 15.11 24.96 23.98 Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel 38.38 59.72 39.57 52.37 PADD II Group 3 2-1-1 23.66 37.42 32.27 38.18

Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment

Ammonia Utilization Rates (1)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (percent of capacity utilization) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated 94 % 96 % 100 % 81 %

_______________

(1) Reflects our ammonia utilization rates on a consolidated basis. Utilization is an important measure used by management to assess operational output at each of the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment’s facilities. Utilization is calculated as actual tons produced divided by capacity. We present our utilization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and take into account the impact of our current turnaround cycles on any specific period. Additionally, we present utilization solely on ammonia production rather than each nitrogen product as it provides a comparative baseline against industry peers and eliminates the disparity of plant configurations for upgrade of ammonia into other nitrogen products. With our efforts being primarily focused on ammonia upgrade capabilities, this measure provides a meaningful view of how well we operate.

Sales and Production Data

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated sales (thousands of tons): Ammonia 98 77 281 195 UAN 320 261 1,395 1,144 Consolidated product pricing at gate (dollars per ton): (1) Ammonia $ 461 $ 967 $ 573 $ 1,024 UAN 241 455 309 486 Consolidated production volume (thousands of tons): Ammonia (gross produced) (2) 205 210 864 703 Ammonia (net available for sale) (2) 75 75 270 213 UAN 306 308 1,369 1,140 Feedstock: Petroleum coke used in production (thousands of tons) 131 127 518 425 Petroleum coke (dollars per ton) $ 77.09 $ 53.36 $ 78.14 $ 52.88 Natural gas used in production (thousands of MMBtus) (3) 2,033 2,088 8,462 6,905 Natural gas used in production (dollars per MMBtu) (3) $ 2.95 $ 6.68 $ 3.42 $ 6.66 Natural gas in cost of materials and other (thousands of MMBtus) (3) 2,317 2,135 8,671 6,701 Natural gas in cost of materials and other (dollars per MMBtu) (3) $ 2.83 $ 6.30 $ 3.84 $ 6.37

_______________

(1) Product pricing at gate represents sales less freight revenue divided by product sales volume in tons and is shown in order to provide a pricing measure that is comparable across the fertilizer industry.

(2) Gross tons produced for ammonia represent total ammonia produced, including ammonia produced that was upgraded into other fertilizer products. Net tons available for sale represent ammonia available for sale that was not upgraded into other fertilizer products.

(3) The feedstock natural gas shown above does not include natural gas used for fuel. The cost of fuel natural gas is included in direct operating expense.

Key Market Indicators

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Ammonia — Southern plains (dollars per ton) $ 634 $ 1,097 $ 558 $ 1,136 Ammonia — Corn belt (dollars per ton) 696 1,272 640 1,274 UAN — Corn belt (dollars per ton) 293 578 308 580 Natural gas NYMEX (dollars per MMBtu) $ 2.92 $ 6.07 $ 2.67 $ 6.54

Q1 2024 Outlook

The table below summarizes our outlook for certain refining statistics and financial information for the first quarter of 2024. See “Forward-Looking Statements” above.

Q1 2024 Low High Petroleum Total throughput (bpd) 190,000 205,000 Direct operating expenses (in millions) (1) $ 100 $ 110 Turnaround (2) 35 40 Renewables (3) Total throughput (in millions of gallons) 6 10 Direct Operating expenses (in millions) (1) $ 8 $ 12 Nitrogen Fertilizer Ammonia utilization rates Consolidated 86 % 91 % Coffeyville Fertilizer Facility 77 % 82 % East Dubuque Fertilizer Facility 95 % 100 % Direct operating expenses (in millions) (1) $ 52 $ 57 Capital Expenditures (in millions) (2) Petroleum $ 40 $ 45 Renewables (3) 10 14 Nitrogen Fertilizer 9 13 Other 1 3 Total capital expenditures $ 60 $ 75

_______________

(1) Direct operating expenses are shown exclusive of depreciation and amortization and, for the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment, turnaround expenses and inventory valuation impacts.

(2) Turnaround and capital expenditures are disclosed on an accrual basis.

(3) Renewables reflects the Wynnewood renewable diesel unit and spending on the Wynnewood renewable feedstock pretreater project. As of December 31, 2023, Renewables does not meet the definition of a reportable segment as defined under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 280.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 97 $ 172 $ 878 $ 644 Interest expense, net 9 18 52 85 Income tax expense 22 50 207 157 Depreciation and amortization 76 73 298 288 EBITDA 204 313 1,435 1,174 Adjustments: Revaluation of RFS liability (57 ) 26 (284 ) 135 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (67 ) 10 (32 ) 5 Inventory valuation impacts, unfavorable (favorable) 90 39 45 (24 ) Call Option Lawsuits settlement — — — 79 Adjusted EBITDA $ 170 $ 388 $ 1,164 $ 1,369

Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 1.11 $ 7.65 $ 4.60 Adjustments: (1) Revaluation of RFS liability (0.42 ) 0.20 (2.12 ) 1.00 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (0.50 ) 0.08 (0.23 ) 0.04 Inventory valuation impacts, unfavorable (favorable) 0.66 0.29 0.34 (0.18 ) Call Option Lawsuits settlement — — — 0.58 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 1.68 $ 5.64 $ 6.04

_______________

(1) Amounts are shown after-tax, using the Company’s marginal tax rate, and are presented on a per share basis using the weighted average shares outstanding for each period.

Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (36 ) $ 99 $ 948 $ 967 Less: Capital expenditures (55 ) (46 ) (205 ) (191 ) Capitalized turnaround expenditures (4 ) (9 ) (57 ) (83 ) Return on equity method investment 1 3 22 3 Free cash flow $ (94 ) $ 47 $ 708 $ 696

Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Petroleum net income $ 158 $ 175 $ 1,071 $ 759 Interest income, net (10 ) (17 ) (75 ) (41 ) Depreciation and amortization 48 46 189 187 Petroleum EBITDA 196 204 1,185 905 Adjustments: Revaluation of RFS liability (57 ) 26 (284 ) 135 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives, net (67 ) 11 (30 ) 3 Inventory valuation impact, unfavorable (favorable) (1) 80 41 32 (22 ) Petroleum Adjusted EBITDA 153 282 903 1,021

Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Gross Profit to Refining Margin and Refining Margin Adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impacts

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,997 $ 2,422 $ 8,287 $ 9,919 Less: Cost of materials and other (1,690 ) (2,074 ) (6,629 ) (8,488 ) Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (96 ) (112 ) (406 ) (426 ) Depreciation and amortization (47 ) (46 ) (185 ) (182 ) Gross profit 164 190 1,067 823 Add: Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 96 112 406 426 Depreciation and amortization 47 46 185 182 Refining margin 307 348 1,658 1,431 Inventory valuation impact, unfavorable (favorable) (1) 80 41 32 (22 ) Refining margin, adjusted for inventory valuation impacts $ 387 $ 389 $ 1,690 $ 1,409

_______________

(1) The Petroleum Segment’s basis for determining inventory value under GAAP is First-In, First-Out (“FIFO”). Changes in crude oil prices can cause fluctuations in the inventory valuation of crude oil, work in process and finished goods, thereby resulting in a favorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices increase and an unfavorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices decrease. The inventory valuation impact is calculated based upon inventory values at the beginning of the accounting period and at the end of the accounting period. In order to derive the inventory valuation impact per total throughput barrel, we utilize the total dollar figures for the inventory valuation impact and divide by the number of total throughput barrels for the period.

Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Total Throughput Barrels and Metrics per Total Throughput Barrel

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total throughput barrels per day 222,554 220,689 208,219 205,288 Days in the period 92 92 365 365 Total throughput barrels 20,474,980 20,303,351 75,999,905 74,930,140 (in millions, except per total throughput barrel) Refining margin $ 307 $ 348 $ 1,658 $ 1,431 Refining margin per total throughput barrel $ 15.01 $ 17.14 $ 21.82 $ 19.09 Refining margin, adjusted for inventory valuation impact $ 387 $ 389 $ 1,690 $ 1,409 Refining margin adjusted for inventory valuation impact per total throughput barrel $ 18.93 $ 19.17 $ 22.24 $ 18.80 Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 96 $ 112 $ 406 $ 426 Direct operating expenses per total throughput barrel $ 4.69 $ 5.52 $ 5.34 $ 5.68

Reconciliation of Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA