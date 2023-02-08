SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings results on Tuesday, February 21, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company also will host a teleconference call on Wednesday, February 22, at 1 p.m. Eastern to discuss these results.

This call, which will contain forward-looking information, will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at www.CVREnergy.com. For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8291. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r5sb24wm. A repeat of the call also can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13735899.

CVR Energy’s fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings news release will be distributed via GlobeNewswire and posted at www.CVREnergy.com.

About CVR Energy, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the renewable fuels, petroleum refining and marketing business as well as in the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 37 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Richard Roberts

CVR Energy, Inc.

(281) 207-3205

InvestorRelations@CVREnergy.com

Media Relations:

Brandee Stephens

CVR Energy, Inc.

(281) 207-3516

MediaRelations@CVREnergy.com