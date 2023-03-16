MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CVRx, Inc. (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing Barostim™, an innovative extravascular implantable neuromodulation device for patients with cardiovascular diseases, reiterated plans to discuss the preliminary results of the post-market phase of the BeAT-HF trial at the second annual Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics (THT) conference on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:58 am Eastern Time in Boston. These results will be presented by Dr. Michael Zile, Professor of Cardiology at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

Additionally, CVRx will sponsor a symposium, “Baroreflex Activation Therapy in HFrEF: New Insights from the BeAT-HF Study”, at the THT 2023 conference starting at 12:30 pm ET. Dr. Zile’s slides and the slides presented at the symposium will be filed on a Form 8-K concurrent with Dr. Zile’s presentation.

In conjunction, the Company will host an investor conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results. A live webcast of the investor conference call will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at ir.cvrx.com. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-877-704-4453 for U.S. callers, or 1-201-389-0920 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time.

About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Barostim™ is the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.

