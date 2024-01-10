MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CVRx, Inc . (NASDAQ: CVRX) (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company, announced today certain preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2023 revenue results as well as its 2024 business outlook. The Company also announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Nadim Yared, has informed the Board of Directors of his plans to retire following the selection and appointment of his successor.