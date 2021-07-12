Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CVRx Welcomes Veteran Life Science Industry Leader Martha Shadan to its Board of Directors

CVRx Welcomes Veteran Life Science Industry Leader Martha Shadan to its Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Martha Shadan

Martha Shadan

Martha Shadan

MINNEAPOLIS, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CVRx, Inc. (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, announces the addition of Martha Shadan to the company’s Board of Directors. With more than three decades of experience as a business leader in the life science industry, Shadan brings a long track record of success in helping to commercialize medtech innovations for both start-up and large companies. She currently serves as the president and CEO of Miach Orthopaedics, a developer of bioengineered surgical implants for connective tissue repair.

In 2018, Shadan served as global vice president of marketing at Smith & Nephew plc, a role she assumed after the company acquired Rotation Medical, where she was president and CEO. Prior to joining Rotation Medical, Shadan was the president of the Trauma Division at Zimmer, where she managed the P&L for the global business. Before that, she served at Covidien as vice president/general manager of Vascular Therapies and vice president/general manager BioSurgery and Sports Surgery. Other companies that have benefited from her experience and leadership include Bristol Myers Squibb Co. and Merck Millipore.

Shadan is actively involved with the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), serving on the Board of Directors since 2017, and as a member of the Accel Board of Directors, a division of AdvaMed, since 2015, where she was past chairwoman. Additionally, she chairs the Diversity and Inclusion Committee for AdvaMed and is a founding member of the Leadership Circle for the Women’s Executive Network (WEN). She is also a board advisor for several other companies.

Shadan holds an MBA from Northeastern University, an MS in biology from Michigan State University, and a BS in biology from the University of New Hampshire.

“I am honored to serve on the CVRx board,” says Shadan. “As the developer of the world’s first FDA-approved neuromodulation device to treat the symptoms of heart failure, CVRx offers a novel therapy that is a significant advancement in patient cardiovascular health. I look forward to working with the company as it brings this medical innovation to heart failure patients around the world.”

About CVRx Barostim™ – Baroreflex Activation Therapy
CVRx’s Barostim is the first medical technology approved by the FDA that uses neuromodulation – the power of the brain and nervous system – to improve the symptoms of patients with systolic heart failure. Barostim is delivered by the Barostim NEO™ Generator, an implantable device that uses CVRx-patented technology to send electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery via a small stimulation lead. Baroreceptors trigger the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the US. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, watch this video.

About CVRx, Inc.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN., CVRx® is a leader in innovative medical technologies that address the unmet needs in cardiovascular diseases with safe and effective therapies that harness and harmonize the body’s natural systems. CVRx is dedicated to improving patient outcomes, quality of life, and overall cardiovascular health via novel baroreceptor neuromodulation therapies.

Investor Contact:
Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie
Westwicke, an ICR Company
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Lisa Murray
Trevi Communications, Inc.
978.750.0333 / 617.835.0396
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/815edfbb-ca27-4e71-8f45-be8de0b7e187

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.