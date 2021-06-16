Breaking News
CW Petroleum Corp (CWPE): 2021 Sales on Track to Exceed 2020 for 6-Months Ending 6/30/2021, Identifies Capital Funding Group.

Katy, Texas, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE), a leading provider of Proprietary Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline and Biofuels, announce today forecasted Revenue for 6-Months Ending 6/31/2021 is projected to exceed 2020 Sales for the same fiscal period.

The Company also identified a Capital Funding Group that will provide Capital for its Proprietary Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline expansion in Texas and Northeastern United States via its current SEC approved Regulation 1-A offering.

Regulation-A – Tier 2 Offering

For additional information, visit our website at cwpetroleumcorp.com ,
email: [email protected] , or call 281-817-8099

About CW Petroleum Corp
CW Petroleum Corp supplies and distributes Biodiesel, Biodiesel Blends, Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel Fuel, Gasoline, and a Proprietary EPA Approved Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline to distributors, convenience stores, marinas, and end-users.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “endeavors,” “strives,” “may,” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 1-K, which may be amended or supplemented by subsequent semiannual reports on Form 1-SA or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

