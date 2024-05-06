Katy, Texas, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CW Petroleum Corp ( CWPE ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of Specialty Renewable and Hydrocarbon Motor Fuels, today announced that it has applied with OTC Markets to list its security, CWPE, on the OTCQB Exchange.

Chief Executive Officer Christopher Williams commented, “Listing on the OTCQB will provide the Company with greater exposure to top-tier investors and access to capital. The Company listing on the OTCQB, in tandem with its Profitable Physical Year End 2023 report published on 4/29/2024, will help the Company separate its playing field by adding greater stock liquidity and formal recognition for companies producing annual revenues”.

The Company continues to seek investment capital from investment banks/private equity needed for acquisition targets to grow and expand its renewable and hydrocarbon motor fuels inside the State of Texas and other markets within the U.S.A. The Company continues to search for a Sole Book Runner to assist the Company with an IPO and up list to NYSE.

For additional information, visit our website at cwpetroleumcorp.com , email: i [email protected] , or call 281-817-8099

About CW Petroleum Corp

CW Petroleum Corp, a Texas corporation, was founded by Christopher Williams and began operations in 2011. CW Petroleum Corp, a Wyoming corporation, was incorporated in April 2018 and has acquired the Texas corporation as a wholly-owned subsidiary. CW Petroleum Corp supplies and distributes Biodiesel, Biodiesel Blends, Renewable Gasoline, and a 92 Octane Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline to distributors, convenience stores, marinas, and end-users.

The EPA licenses the Company to create its proprietary gasoline blends.

CW Petroleum Corp is licensed to distribute Diesel Fuel & Gasoline by the States of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, California, Colorado, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Arizona

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the oil and gas markets, energy markets, and other markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “endeavors,” “strives,” “may,” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate, or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 1-K, which may be amended or supplemented by subsequent semiannual reports on Form 1-SA or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.