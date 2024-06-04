Partnership poises both companies to meet the rapid growth of call center industry in the region

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, contact centers, and homes, today announced a strategic partnership with ES Connect , a distributor providing tailored business solutions to clients spanning industries. Together Cyber Acoustics and ES Connect will meet the needs of Malaysia’s commercial business marketplace, delivering competitive and leading-edge technology solutions to the region’s rapidly growing call center industry.

“ES Connect is the perfect partner for us as they bring a wealth of experience in telecommunications and have a strong reputation for outstanding customer service,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “Their reach and expertise allow us to support global customers with call centers in Malaysia while ensuring both our companies are successfully poised for the growth of the call center industry in the country.”

Working collaboratively on technology and design with some of the world’s largest business process outsourcing (BPOs) companies, Cyber Acoustics has developed a suite of solutions tailored to solve some of the industry’s biggest pain points, including loud work environments and outdated agent training systems.

“Cyber Acoustics approach to business and product development makes them an ideal strategic partner for us as we continue to grow our reach and expand the products and services we offer to our customers,” said Chris Chua Kok Hoong, managing director of ES Connect.

For inquiries on Cyber Acoustics’ offerings with ES Connect contact Samuel Chua Yu Yann or Chris Chua Kok Hoong directly at:

Samuel Chua Yu Yann (Business Development Analyst)

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: +60 12 232 9066

Chris Chua Kok Hoong (Managing Director)

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: +60 19 272 1066

For more information on Cyber Acoustics contact center solutions visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/contact-centers.

For more information on ES Connect visit https://www.esconnect.com.my/ .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, call centers and homes. Its product line includes PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost recycling program, accepting wired and wireless headsets, headphones, and earbuds from any brand. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About ES Connect

ES Connect is where sustainability and efficiency meets connectivity. Founded in 2017, we are the leading player in network infrastructure, integrated ELV systems and data centres solutions in Malaysia. With over 20 specialists, we’ve completed 100+ projects across finance, healthcare, education and government sectors. Our mission is to revolutionize connectivity by designing tailored solutions that adapt to your unique needs. At ES Connect, we believe that connectivity is key to global innovation and aspire to lead in fostering a more connected and sustainable future.

PR Contact:

Susie Hayne

[email protected]

360-823-4140