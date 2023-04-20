Company has donated and recycled more than 7,000 pounds of electronics since program inception

Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost electronics recycling program We’ve expanded our headset recycling program and will now accept ANY PC peripheral, from ANY brand – and it won’t cost you a thing.

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, today announced the expansion of its wired headphone and headset recycling program to now include any wired PC peripheral, from any brand. Under the newly expanded program, Cyber Acoustics will now accept USB speakers, webcams, laptop docking stations, headsets, headphones, and earbuds, from any brand, so long as they do not have batteries.

Since announcing the program in August 2021 , Cyber Acoustics has delivered nearly 2,300 pounds of plastic to be reprocessed and recycled responsibly by R2 certified recyclers, an increase of 1,500 pounds since the same time last year.

Partnering within the community

In addition, Cyber Acoustics has partnered with Portland-based non-profit Free Geek to aid with the organization’s mission to divert technology that would otherwise be recycled or thrown away. Free Geek then refurbishes it, and gives it back to the community at no or low cost. In the last 12 months Cyber Acoustics has donated 5,100 pounds of electronics, ranging from speakers, headphones, webcams, as well as retired office computers and equipment to the organization.

“Free Geek started with the idea of making digital access available to everyone, no matter their background,” said Juan Muro Jr., executive director at Free Geek. “The donations from Cyber Acoustics are prevented from ending up in landfills, and more importantly help Free Geek provide people in our community with access to all types of technology. We are grateful for their continued support.”

“We started our recycling program with the primary intent of helping schools properly dispose of the thousands of headsets they cycle through each year, but after seeing significant interest from both schools and businesses we wanted to look for ways to do more,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “Expanding the program to include any wired PC peripheral, and partnering with meaningful organizations like Free Geek are a natural extension of our mission to have a positive impact on our planet.”

How to participate in Cyber Acoustics’ no-cost electronics recycling program

Participating is as simple as filling out our online form to request a box to collect your broken or unused products. From there we will send you a collection box and a prepaid return shipping label. You simply fill the box with any combination of wired PC peripherals ranging from headsets, headphones, earbuds, webcams, USB speakers, laptop docking stations, or any other computer accessory, so long as it does not have a battery. Close it up and ship it back and we will take care of the rest. Please note that shipments require a minimum of 10 products to be returned, though the box can hold many more.

To learn more about Cyber Acoustics commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/sustainability . To get more details about participating in the no-cost headphone and headset recycling program visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, and homes. Its product line includes PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost electronics recycling program, accepting headsets, headphones, earbuds, USB speakers, and webcams from any brand, so long as it does not require batteries. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

