The Cyber Acoustics AC-204ENC Headset is perfect for call centers The AC-204ENC (also available in a mono version, the AC-104ENC) is catered to meet the needs of the call center industry and BPO industry. These headsets are top performing, reliable, durable, and comfortable, at optimal prices.

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, today announced four new headsets designed for call and contact centers. Working collaboratively on technology and design with some of the world’s largest BPOs, these partners stressed the importance of having top performing, reliable, durable, and comfortable headsets at optimal prices.

The result is four new headsets catered to the needs of the contact center industry, which are the AC-204ENC Stereo Headset, the AC-104ENC Mono Headset, the CA Essential Wireless HS-1500BT and CA Essential ANC & ENC Headset HS-1500USB. All four models feature Environmental Noise Cancelation (ENC) that minimizes background noise so customers can hear the call center agents more clearly. The HS-1500BT and HS-1500USB also include Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), which reduces background noise so the call center agents can better hear the customer. All models are compatible with customer experience (CX) platforms, as well as popular video conferencing and chat applications, including but not limited to, RingCentral, Avaya, Genesys, Microsoft Teams , Skype for Business , Zoom , Slack , and Google Meet .

The new AC-204ENC Stereo Headset and AC-104 ENC Mono Headset were developed leveraging more than a decade of experience designing and building headsets for the most demanding environments. This experience, combined with the technology and design elements that are important to call center agents, results in value-priced headsets that meet or exceed competitive offerings in both comfort and technology.

The AC-204ENC stereo headset and the AC-104ENC mono headset are plug-and-play with no software to install, making them ideal for customer support and help desk agents who need frustration-free tech to keep them focused on turning problems into positive customer experiences. This is accomplished through:

Excellent audio quality

Dual mic system employs ENC technology for clear voice pickup

Flexible boom mic that is designed for placement on a wide range of head sizes, allowing for optimal voice pickup without capturing the agent’s breathing

Tethered in-line audio control module features larger buttons for quick and easy access to volume and mic mute control

All-day comfort and durability

Small on-ear earcups provide a comfortable fit, and are double stitched for lasting durability, with leatherette for easy cleaning

Durable, flexible, ultra-lightweight headband with padding for all-day comfort

An ambidextrous boom mic that can be worn on the left or right side, offering employees the choice of what’s most comfortable for them

An eight-foot cable ensures easy use with desktops or laptops (2.5 feet of cable from controller to USB plug and 5.5 feet of cable from controller to headset)

Both headsets are packaged in a reusable bag, minimizing environmental impact.

The AC-204ENC has an MSRP of $29.99 and is available now. The AC-104ENC mono headset is also available now for $24.99. Bulk discounts are available.

The CA Essential HS-1500BT offers supervisors the freedom to move around

The CA Essential HS-1500BT features both ENC and ANC technologies, in a cost-effective, high-performance wireless headset that enables the mobility contact center supervisors require to keep call centers running smoothly. Other features of the HS-1500BT include:

Lightweight design for all-day comfort with soft padded earcups and headband that relieves pressure on your head while providing a secure fit

Convenient earcup controls for answering/ending calls, volume +/-, mute and busy light, as well as seamless switching between connected devices

Mute by simply rotating the microphone boom arm up

Battery playtime of approximately 30 hours, recharge via the included USB-C cable (headset can be used while charging)

On-ear design reduces the uncomfortable effects some users experience when using ANC technology in over-the-ear headphones, which The New York Times has labeled “eardrum suck. ” This discomfort can include eardrum pain, headaches, dizziness, or nausea

Plug-and-play headset with no software to update or install

Includes a nylon pouch for easy storage

The CA Essential Bluetooth Headset HS-1500BT is available now with an MSRP of $69.99.

The CA Essential ANC & ENC Headset is optimal for training and evaluation of new agents

The CA Essential ANC & ENC Headset HS-1500USB combines design and technology elements from the HS-1500BT and the AC-204ENC to create the ideal headset for training and evaluation of new call center agents. The HS-1500USB features the same comfortable, on-ear design as the HS-1500BT with the same in-line controls as the AC-204ENC. This combination allows call centers to create an optimal training and evaluation environment that enables many new agents to seamlessly cycle through the stations without having to set up equipment each time. Other HS-1500USB features include:

ENC technology allows agents to be properly evaluated, as they are heard clearly by trainers while ANC helps them perform better by reducing background noise in the training environment

Tethered in-line audio control module features larger buttons for quick and easy access to volume and mic mute control, while an eight-foot cable ensures easy use with desktops or laptops (2.5 feet of cable from controller to USB plug and 5.5 feet of cable from controller to headset)

Plug-and-play headset with no software to update or install

Includes USB-A to USB-C adapter

The CA Essential ANC & ENC USB Headset HS-1500USB will be available in September with a MSRP of $59.99.

“Having built affordable products for demanding education environments for many years, we are uniquely equipped to address the needs of call centers and BPOs because we know what it takes to deliver a high-quality, affordable product,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “We have taken this experience, invested in technology, and listened closely to the needs of our BPO partners to develop headsets that address their biggest pain points. These new headsets reflect that feedback.”

Cyber Acoustics goes the extra mile for partners and customers

These products are available globally and Cyber Acoustics provides flexibility based on the needs of each individual partner and customer.

Cyber Acoustics offers the industry’s only no-cost headset recycling program, working with call centers and BPOs to properly recycle broken or unused wired headsets, from any brand, at no cost to them. Cyber Acoustics has already donated more than 7,000 pounds of e-waste for proper recycling or reuse. Learn more, or request a collection box at https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program.

For more information about Cyber Acoustics’ complete line of headsets for call centers, contact centers, help desks, sales teams, and all other BPO needs, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/contact-centers.

For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, call centers and homes. Its product line includes PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost headset recycling program, accepting headsets, headphones, and earbuds from any brand, so long as it does not require batteries. The company has already donated more than 7,000 pounds of electronics for responsible reuse or recycling. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

