Cyber Acoustics Maintains Focus on Recycling and Sustainability

Working with schools and partners, Cyber Acoustics continues to deliver on its promise to keep plastics and metals from landfills with the simplest headset recycling program in the industry

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyber Acoustics, the company behind the industry’s first, and only, largescale headphone and headset recycling program, today announced its continued commitment to sustainability and doing its part to help the planet. Following the launch of its wired headphone and headset recycling program in August 2021, Cyber Acoustics has delivered nearly 800 pounds of material to be reprocessed and recycled responsibly by R2 certified recyclers. The program continues to grow in popularity and the company aims to have an even greater positive impact on the environment.

As evidence of its commitment to sustainability, Cyber Acoustics takes wired headsets and headphones from any brand and reprocesses them responsibly, keeping plastics and metals from ending up in landfills, with no costs incurred by program participants. Simply register on the site and Cyber Acoustics sends a collection box. Once full, close it up, attach the pre-paid shipping label, and Cyber Acoustics takes care of the rest.

“In the months since launching our recycling initiative, other manufacturers have started to promote similar programs,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “We are extremely encouraged by this as it’s crucial that we all recognize the role we play in protecting our planet. No matter which manufacturer you choose to work with, the important thing is that the products are being recycled, but what sets our program apart is a focus on simplicity for participants. We make it as easy as possible so that there’s no good reason not to responsibly dispose of products they no longer need.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the benefits of sustainable materials management include conserving resources, reducing waste, slowing climate change, and minimizing the environmental impacts of the materials we use. Cyber Acoustics is deeply committed to doing its part to help the planet through a sustainability program that reduces its own global footprint while also helping others reduce theirs.

What our partners are saying about our recycling and sustainability program

“We teach our students the importance of considering the entire lifecycle of electronics and what happens to those devices when they reach the end of life,” said Ray Nelson, ITS3 instructor/building technology coordinator at Cascadia Technical Academy. “The Cyber Acoustics headset recycling program made it easy to set up a headset collection box, and aligns with our program’s emphasis on educating our students about the importance of recycling e-waste to keep it out of landfills.”

“Our philosophy at Encore has always been to focus on excellent customer service and the Cyber Acoustics recycling program aligns with our customer-first approach because it’s so easy and unobtrusive to implement,” said Jeff Burgess, president of Encore Data Products. “Thanks to Cyber Acoustics it’s now easier and more convenient than ever for our customers to properly dispose of broken or outdated wired headphones and headsets, so we can all do our part to preserve our planet.”

“Our team at STS Electronic Recycling Inc., is excited to partner with Cyber Acoustics on their recycling initiatives and work together to combat the e-waste global crisis by designing accessible channels for schools and businesses to dispose of their e-waste,” said Morgan Guidry, client acquisitions manager at STS Electronic Recycling, Inc. “We handle recycling in over 500 school districts across the U.S., and the Cyber Acoustics wired headset recycle program is a natural fit for our ‘Never A Landfill Program.’”

To learn more about Cyber Acoustics commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/sustainability. To get more details about participating in the no-cost headphone and headset recycling program visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program.

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, and homes. Its product line includes speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics is the only company in the industry to offer a wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program. For more information about Cyber Acoustic products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/. Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a7c4e3c-68ea-4ffc-b1ae-508f8127d02b