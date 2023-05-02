Perfect for call centers, busy offices, or working from home, the HS-1500BT delivers high-quality, reliable audio no matter where you are

The HS-1500BT is a high-quality stereo Bluetooth headset perfect for home or office use. Enjoy superior sound with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), which reduces low-frequency sounds like air conditioners and other background noise, so you can hear clearly. Environmental Noise Cancelation (ENC) ensures you are clearly heard by others. Lightweight design with a padded headband is comfortable for hours of use, while on-ear earcups reduce equilibrium issues some users experience with ANC in over-ear models.

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyber Acoustics, a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, today announced the CA Essential Wireless Headset HS-1500BT. Designed for comfort, clarity, and durability, the CA Essential Wireless Headset HS-1500BT delivers high-quality, reliable audio in busy offices, call centers, or while working remotely.

An on-ear headset with two types of noise-canceling technology

The CA Essential Wireless Headset HS-1500BT features two types of noise-canceling technology, providing high-quality audio while speaking and listening. Environmental Noise Cancelation (ENC) minimizes background noise so you sound clearer to those you are speaking with. Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) reduces low-frequency sounds like air conditioners and other background noise so you more clearly hear your calls or music.

In addition, the on-ear design of the HS-1500BT may reduce the effects of what The New York Times has labeled “eardrum suck.” This discomfort some listeners experience when using ANC technology in over-the-ear headphones can include eardrum pain, headaches, dizziness, or nausea.

“The feeling of motion sickness with headphones and headsets with ANC technology is something several of our employees personally experience,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “An on-ear design may help reduce this discomfort by eliminating the seal around the ears while still offering the benefits of Active Noise Cancelation.”

Additional CA Essential Wireless Headset HS-1500BT features

The CA Essential Bluetooth Headset HS-1500BT has an MSRP of $69.99 and is available now on Amazon and through most IT and reseller channel partners. Bulk purchase discounts are available. Features include:

Compatible with all unified communications (UC) platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Zoom, Slack, and Google Meet

Bluetooth connection to two devices at once. Connect to a PC or Mac utilizing the included USB-A Bluetooth dongle and separately to a smartphone

Convenient controls for answering/ending calls, volume +/-, mute and busy light, as well as seamless switching between connected devices

Simply mute by rotating the microphone boom arm up

Lightweight design for all-day comfort with soft padded earcups and headband that relieves pressure on your head while providing a secure fit

Battery playtime is approximately 30 hours, recharge via the included USB-C cable (headset can be used while charging)

Plug-and-play headset with no software to update or install

For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of office essentials, including laptop docking stations, Zoom-certified webcams, premium headsets, and PC speakers visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/caessentials. To see the complete product line visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/.

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, and homes. Its product line includes PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers no-cost electronics recycling program, accepting headsets, headphones, earbuds, USB speakers, and webcams from any brand, so long as it does not require batteries. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program. For more information about Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/. Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

