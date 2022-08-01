Cyber Acoustics New Multi-Purpose Speaker Bar is a Space-Saving Speakerphone that Gets Surprisingly Loud

The CA-2890BT simultaneously connects to PCs/Mac and Bluetooth making it a flexible solution that saves valuable desktop real estate

CA-2890BT speaker bar The CA-2890BT is a multi-purpose speaker and speakerphone that meets all your audio needs.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyber Acoustics, a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, today announced the Cyber Acoustics CA-2890BT, a compact USB and Bluetooth speaker bar that attaches to most any monitor or stands alone on a desktop. A follow up to last year’s popular CA-2890, the CA-2890BT adds Bluetooth 5.0, making it a multi-purpose speaker and speakerphone to meet all your audio needs.

Ideal for small desks or minimalist setups, the CA-2890BT is a great alternative to headphones and earphones for meetings. With many professionals averaging over 20 hours a week in meetings, having options for connecting to those discussions provides a needed respite.

“Most of us have experienced some kind of meeting fatigue at this point, be it from the quantity of meetings to the length of time spent in them,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “The CA-2890BT is a great way to give your ears a break from headphones and is accessible to those on a limited budget.”

The CA-2890BT offers simultaneous connection to PC or Mac via USB and to smartphones via Bluetooth, making it flexible for hands-free calls on your phone, or for meetings on Zoom, Teams, Google Meet, Skype, or any other chat platform. Switching between USB and Bluetooth is simple and can be done with the push of a button.

Also great for music or movies, this small speaker is an audio upgrade that produces surprisingly loud sound via a unique design that lifts and projects sound forward for a better stereo experience.

Cyber Acoustics USB Speaker Bar CA-2890BT features and specifications:

Dual 1.5” ported drivers

RMS 1W x 2

USB or Bluetooth audio with multi-function button to switch between the two

Connects via Bluetooth or USB-A or via the included USB-C adapter

Monitor mount attaches to most monitors

Hands-free calling with built-in speakerphone

LED indicators that show mic mute and USB/Bluetooth status

Conveniently located controls include multi-function button for switching between USB and Bluetooth modes, mic mute, volume +/-

The Cyber Acoustics USB Speaker Bar CA-2890BT has an MSRP of $29.99 U.S. and will be on Amazon.com and through most IT and reseller channel partners later this month.

Cyber Acoustics also launches USB 2.0 speaker system

In addition to the CA-2890BT, Cyber Acoustics is also expanding its line of 2.0 pc speakers with the CA-2014USB. The CA-2014USB are USB-C or USB-A compatible via an included adapter and deliver surprisingly loud sound. With a clean, attractive design featuring discrete cloth grill covers and magnetically shielded satellite speakers, this plug-and-play 2.0 system is great for movies, music, or calls. It also makes a great addition to point-of-sale (POS) systems, as it is USB-powered, eliminating the need for an additional power cord.

The CA-2014USB has an MRSP of $17.99 U.S. and will be available in September 2022.

For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, including the CA Essentials line of professional products, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes with product lines that include pc speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly and keep plastics and metals from ending up in landfills. To learn more about our commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program. For more information about Cyber Acoustics products for schools, business, and home offices visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/. Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

PR Contact:

Susie Hayne

shayne@cyberacoustics.com

360-823-4140

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44f8f708-f1d2-4c18-b9fd-014b41ca7244