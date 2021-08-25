Cyber Acoustics Offers Classroom-Tested Products to Meet the Education Technology Needs of All Schools

Products include headsets that are durable, easy to clean, and compatible with PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyber Acoustics , the leading manufacturer of EdTech for all classroom environments, offers a wide range of headphones and headsets specifically designed to meet the demands of schools at prices that fit within budgets. Featuring connectivity options to meet any need, Cyber Acoustics AC-204 and 5000 series headsets are compatible with PCs, Chromebooks, and Macs, and are built to withstand even the toughest treatment, ensuring students can keep learning all year long.

“We know schools are often working with limited budgets, so finding quality products that can take a beating by students and last multiple school years is important,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “Quality doesn’t have to mean expensive, and our mission is to offer affordable technology for schools that enable them to provide the best learning environment possible.”

The Cyber Acoustics Competitive Advantage

Unlike other EdTech brands, Cyber Acoustics places an emphasis on ensuring all headsets and headphones come with easy-to-clean, long-lasting leatherette cushions, durable components that can be bent, twisted, pulled, flexed, or even chewed, all without sacrificing performance.

Offering a range of high-quality headphones and headsets with features and price points to meet every need, the Cyber Acoustics lineup includes:

Cyber Acoustics AC-204 features unidirectional noise-canceling microphones with an adjustable boom, ambidextrous mic boom for left or right-side use, adjustable headbands, easy-to-clean leatherette earcups, single 3.5mm plug connection and includes a dual 3.5mm Y-adapter for separate headphone and microphone connections. Cyber Acoustics AC-204 Stereo Headset (£14.99).

features unidirectional noise-canceling microphones with an adjustable boom, ambidextrous mic boom for left or right-side use, adjustable headbands, easy-to-clean leatherette earcups, single 3.5mm plug connection and includes a dual 3.5mm Y-adapter for separate headphone and microphone connections. (£14.99). Cyber Acoustics AC-5000 Series features unidirectional noise-canceling microphones with an adjustable boom, in-line volume controls, ambidextrous mic boom for left or right-side use, adjustable headbands, easy-to-clean leatherette earcups, and braided TuffCords. Products in the line include the Cyber Acoustics AC-5812 Stereo Headset with USB and 3.5mm connectivity in one (£19.99), the Cyber Acoustics AC-5008 USB Stereo Headset (£17.99), and the Cyber Acoustics AC-5002 Stereo Headset with single plug (£15.99).

