Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Cyber Acoustics Offers Classroom-Tested Products to Meet the Education Technology Needs of All Schools

Cyber Acoustics Offers Classroom-Tested Products to Meet the Education Technology Needs of All Schools

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Products include headsets that are durable, easy to clean, and compatible with PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyber Acoustics, the leading manufacturer of EdTech for all classroom environments, offers a wide range of headphones and headsets specifically designed to meet the demands of schools at prices that fit within budgets. Featuring connectivity options to meet any need, Cyber Acoustics AC-204 and 5000 series headsets are compatible with PCs, Chromebooks, and Macs, and are built to withstand even the toughest treatment, ensuring students can keep learning all year long.

“We know schools are often working with limited budgets, so finding quality products that can take a beating by students and last multiple school years is important,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “Quality doesn’t have to mean expensive, and our mission is to offer affordable technology for schools that enable them to provide the best learning environment possible.”

The Cyber Acoustics Competitive Advantage
Unlike other EdTech brands, Cyber Acoustics places an emphasis on ensuring all headsets and headphones come with easy-to-clean, long-lasting leatherette cushions, durable components that can be bent, twisted, pulled, flexed, or even chewed, all without sacrificing performance.

Offering a range of high-quality headphones and headsets with features and price points to meet every need, the Cyber Acoustics lineup includes:

  • Cyber Acoustics AC-204 features unidirectional noise-canceling microphones with an adjustable boom, ambidextrous mic boom for left or right-side use, adjustable headbands, easy-to-clean leatherette earcups, single 3.5mm plug connection and includes a dual 3.5mm Y-adapter for separate headphone and microphone connections. Cyber Acoustics AC-204 Stereo Headset (£14.99).
  • Cyber Acoustics AC-5000 Series features unidirectional noise-canceling microphones with an adjustable boom, in-line volume controls, ambidextrous mic boom for left or right-side use, adjustable headbands, easy-to-clean leatherette earcups, and braided TuffCords. Products in the line include the Cyber Acoustics AC-5812 Stereo Headset with USB and 3.5mm connectivity in one (£19.99), the Cyber Acoustics AC-5008 USB Stereo Headset (£17.99), and the Cyber Acoustics AC-5002 Stereo Headset with single plug (£15.99).

To learn more about Cyber Acoustics and its range of classroom-tested education technology products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/classroom-tested.

About Cyber Acoustics
Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, including speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, docking stations, and webcams. For more information about Cyber Acoustic products for schools, business, and home offices visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/. Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Susie Hayne
Public Relations
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.