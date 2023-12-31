Radioactive Waste Management says attempt was made to breach the business using LinkedInCyber-hackers have targeted the company behind a £50bn project to build a vast underground nuclear waste store in Britain, its developer has said.Radioactive Waste Management, the company behind the Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) project, has said that hackers unsuccessfully attempted to breach the business using LinkedIn. Continue reading…
