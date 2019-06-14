Cyber Security Market by Product Type, Organization, End-use, Region – 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The government cyber security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period as the loss of critical data and the erosion of trust in government officials have encouraged public sector agencies to deploy cybersecurity solutions to safeguard its network architecture.

The banking cyber security market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over 16% over the forecast timespan. The introduction of various stringent regulatory policies that mandate financial establishments to deploy security solutions has influenced the market.

The security services market holds over 60% share in the global cyber security market. The inexpensive nature of services and the rising adoption of BYOD polices are fostering its adoption among enterprises of all sizes.

The network security market is also projected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% over the forecast time period. The rising penetration of integrated security solutions & IP traffic is fueling its adoption network security solutions.

Some of the players operating in the cyber security market are BAE Systems, CyberArk Software Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Splunk, Inc., RSA Security, LLC., Oracle Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation., F5networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Ltd., F-Secure Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., IBM Corporation, Rapid7, Sophos Group plc, Intel Corporation, Proofpoint, Inc., McAfee LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Trend Micro, Inc.

Browse key industry insights spread across 450 pages with 654 market data tables & 27 figures & charts from the report, "Cyber Security Market Size By Product Type (Identity, Authentication and Access Management (IAAM) [Access Management, Identify Access Management], Infrastructure Protection [Endpoint Protection, Email/Web Gateway, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Vulnerability Management, Cloud Security, Data Loss Prevention (DLP)], Network Security [Internet Service Provider Equipment, Virtual Private Network (VPN), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Firewall], Security Services [Implementation, Managed Security Services, Consultancy & Training, Hardware Support] ), By Organization (SME, Government, Large Enterprises), By Industry (Banking, Government, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Insurance, Securities), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Ireland, Sweden, Netherlands, Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), China, India, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Columbia, Argentina, Peru, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Oman), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018– 2024"

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/cybersecurity-market

The North America region is leading the cyber security market with over 40% share in 2017. The increasing investments and acquisition of cyber security start-ups by major players in the region are adding to market growth.

In 2017, Europe accounted for a share of over 20% in the global cyber security market. The regional market is expected to grow exponentially due to a rise in the number of government investments and public-private partnerships to enhance the cyber security infrastructure. In addition, there is an introduction of supportive government policies and compliance regulations mandating companies to adopt security measures.

The Asia Pacific cyber security market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 20% over the forecast timespan. Extensive digitalization across multiple industry verticals and the rising number of smartphone users are factors driving the growth of the market in the region.

