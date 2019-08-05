Breaking News
Home / Top News / CyberFuels, Inc. Launches Sales of its Specially Formulated EcoFlex 91 and 93 Octane GEM fuels in Daytona Beach Florida

CyberFuels, Inc. Launches Sales of its Specially Formulated EcoFlex 91 and 93 Octane GEM fuels in Daytona Beach Florida

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EncounterCare Solutions (ECSL Pink Sheets OTC) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary CyberFuels Inc. is now  offering its specially formulated EcoFlex 91 and 93 octane GEM  fuels in Daytona Beach and Flagler Beach, Florida. EcoFlex 91 and 93 Octanes are powered by the company’s patent pending fuel additives. EcoFlex reduces greenhouse gases by 10%, reduces sulfur emissions by 10% and simultaneously increases engine performance. Ronald W. Mills, Sr., President of CyberFuels states that the company’s two new stations have provided an amazing opportunity to introduce our brands to the general public and showcase our family of Eco friendly products. EcoFlex qualifies as a GEM (gas, ethanol and methanol) fuel. While EcoFlex is formulated using our patented additives which makes it superior in performance, GEM fuels have been the only fuels used by the Junior World Rally Championship (JWRC) for the past few years.  We expect to add our proprietary 87 Octane methanol blended flexfuel to the product line in September. Therefore, the company expects to have continued rapid growth in revenue and profits for the foreseeable future.    

About CyberFuels™:  CyberFuels Inc. delivers custom blended regular and alcohol enhanced fuels to suit almost any engines need.

EcoFlex96™ offers high octane alternatives to regular gasoline and is designed specifically for Flex fuel vehicles. Our gasoline and alcohol blended fuels offer superior performance over similar traditional gasoline blends. EcoFlex 87,91, 93 and 96  increase octane and performance while lowering costs and harmful greenhouse gases. The CyberFuels lines of products also include our “Dynamo™” brands.

Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster:

Independent lab certified to reduce Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM) by 20% and overall emissions by 21% and has been shown to deliver an average Cetane rating over 52 when added to regular diesel fuel at fill up. Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster also improves engine performance, power, and increases miles per gallon along with improving cold flow, increasing lubricity and cleaning fuel injectors.

Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster:

Improves octane and increases the miles per gallon (mpg). Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster allows consumers to purchase regular 87 octane gasoline and increase the power and performance of that fuel to equal that of superior high test 93 octane gasolines, by adding a bottle of our Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster to their tank at fill up.

Visit www.cyberfuelsinc.com

Safe Harbor:

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will likely result,” “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intends,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, and the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

Contact: 
Bill Robertson
Ph. No. 604 837 3835

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.