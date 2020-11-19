Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Cybersecurity Experts Available To Discuss Cyber Scams Amidst the 2020 Holiday Shopping Season

Cybersecurity Experts Available To Discuss Cyber Scams Amidst the 2020 Holiday Shopping Season

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Myrtle Beach, SC, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a report recently released by Adobe Analytics, online consumer spending this holiday season is set to jump by 33% from 2019. Just as these numbers are increasing, as are those of cyber scams targeting consumers. A recent statistic shared by the FBI revealed that cyber scams are up by 400-percent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Amidst the global health pandemic, the 2020 holiday season is set to shatter cyber-shopping records of years past. In fact, it’s estimated by Nerd Wallet that 7 in 10 people will do all of their shopping online – more than we’ve ever seen before. However, with that convenience, also comes the threats of cyber scams targeting American consumers.

To discuss the types of scams and/or threats targeting consumers, cybersecurity expert Rob Cheng is available via Skype or phone. During the media availability, Mr. Cheng can share simple steps that Americans can take to protect themselves while shopping online, and a host of others topics.

Logistical Information:

WHO:              Rob Cheng, Cybersecurity Expert and CEO of PC Matic 

WHAT:            Media Availability via Skype or Phone

WHEN:           Thursday, November 19 until Friday, November 27

WHERE:         Mr. Cheng is available via Skype or phone

HOW:             To schedule an interview with Mr. Cheng, please contact:

                        Gavin J. Smith, Director of Communications

                        Phone: (202)-695-5668

                        E-mail: [email protected]

Mr. Cheng’s media kit may be found here. 

More information on PC Matic may be found here.

CONTACT: Gavin J. Smith
PC Matic
202-695-5668
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.