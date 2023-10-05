Annual International Awards Program Recognizes Standout Information Security Companies and Products

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced the winners of its 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The winning CyberSecurity Breakthrough selections showcase information security technologies and companies that push ingenuity and exemplify the best in cybersecurity and risk management technology solutions across the globe.

“With the proliferation of digital technologies, global interconnectivity, an exponential surge in data, and rapidly evolving business demands, today’s attack surfaces have significantly expanded, presenting complex risks that position cybersecurity as a crucial strategic function for businesses,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “We are thrilled to recognize the breakthrough innovators that are addressing these complex cybersecurity challenges, empowering organizations to not just address cyberthreats, but protect business value and increase customer trust. We are thrilled to congratulate our entire 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners circle.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more.

All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.



The 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners include:

Security-as-a-Service

MDR Solution of the Year: SilverSky

Security-as-a-Service Solution Provider of the Year: HUMAN Security

Managed Security

Managed Security Solution of the Year: CloudWave

Managed Security Service Provider of the Year: AT&T Cybersecurity

Cloud Security

Cloud Security Startup of the Year: Spyderbat

Cloud Security Platform of the Year: Elastic, Elastic Security for Cloud

Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year: Aqua Security

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

SIEM Solution of the Year: Blumira

SIEM Solution Provider of the Year: IBM

Threat Intelligence

Threat Detection Platform of the Year: Anvilogic

Threat Detection Solution Provider of the Year: Commvault

Threat Intelligence Company of the Year: WMC Global

Threat Intelligence Innovation Award: HYAS InfoSec

Unified Threat Management

Data Leak Detection Solution of the Year: BlackFog

Intrusion Detection Solution of the Year: VicOne xCarbon

Web Security

Web Filtering and Control Solution of the Year: DNSFilter

Overall Web Security Solution of the Year: Edgio, Edgio Web Application and API protection (WAAP)

Overall Web Security Solution Provider of the Year: Imperva

Messaging & Email Security

Email Security Platform of the Year: Hornetsecurity

Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution of the Year: OPSWAT

Encryption

Enterprise Encryption Solution of the Year: SandboxAQ

Overall Encryption Solution of the Year: Virtru

Fraud Prevention

e-Commerce Security Solution of the Year: Zumigo

Overall Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year: DataDome

Overall Fraud Prevention Solution Provider of the Year: Telesign

Identity Management

Password Management Solution of the Year: 1Password

Access Management Solution of the Year: SecureAuth

Authentication Solution of the Year: AuthenticID

Overall ID Management Solution of the Year: Omada

Mobile Security

Application Security Solution of the Year: Verimatrix

Application Security Platform of the Year: Appdome

Overall Mobile Security Solution of the Year: Lookout

Network Security & Infrastructure

Cloud Based Network Security Solution of the Year: ExtraHop

Secure Access Service Edge Solution of the Year: Lumen

Overall Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year: VERITI

Overall Network Security Solution of the Year: Lattice Semiconductor

Policy Management & Regulatory Compliance

Policy Management Solution of the Year: archTIS

Policy Management Solution Provider of the Year: OTORIO

Compliance Software Solution of the Year: TXOne Networks

Compliance Software Solution Provider of the Year: PCI Pal

Risk Management

Overall Risk Management Solution of the Year: Tanium

Overall Risk Management Solution Provider of the Year: Keepit

Vulnerability Management

Vulnerability Assessment Solution of the Year: Bright Security

Vulnerability Management Solution of the Year: Synack

Incident Forensics Solution of the Year: Endace

Security Orchestration, Automation, Response

Security Automation Solution of the Year: Fortra

Overall SOAR Platform of the Year: ThreatQuotient

Endpoint Security

Endpoint Security Solution of the Year: WatchGuard

Endpoint Security Innovation of the Year: Acronis

Data Security

Data Security Solution of the Year: Entrust

Data Security Innovation of the Year: Calamu

Data Security Solution Provider of the Year: Fortanix

Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

XDR Platform of the Year: Secureworks

XDR Innovation of the Year: appNovi

Artificial Intelligence

AI-based CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: Field Effect

AI-based CyberSecurity Innovation of the Year: Proofpoint

Certification and Training

Pentesting Solution of the Year: Horizon3.ai

Pentesting Solution Provider of the Year: BreachLock

Security Awareness Training Platform of the Year: Fortinet

Cybersecurity Industry Leadership

SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: OpenText

Enterprise CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: Cequence

CISO of the Year: Marcin Święty, Relativity

CyberSecurity Company CEO of the Year: Paul Martini, iboss

Overall CyberSecurity Company of the Year: Sikich

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

