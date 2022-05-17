Breaking News
Cybersecurity Leader eSentire Continues Its Commitment to Rigorous Security Standards Earning PCI DSS Certification

Waterloo, Ontario, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eSentire, the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), maintains one of the most secure and robust IT environments of any MDR provider in the industry. To that end, eSentire today announced that it has received the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification, considered one of the most stringent and comprehensive payment card security standards in the world.

In addition to being PCI DSS certified, eSentire holds certifications in ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II. eSentire’s proactive adoption of these compliance mandates demonstrates its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and a deep understanding of the disciplined approach required to deliver security operations leadership at scale.

“As a former executive in the international sports entertainment sector, I know first-hand how critical ‘card data security’ is to the long-term viability of an organization relying on card payments. Our customers can be assured that we will push forward in our rigorous commitment to following best practices as we continue to deliver the very best data protection,” said Greg Crowley, Chief Information Security Officer, eSentire. 

eSentire safeguards the reputations and critical processes of more than 1,200 organizations in 75+ countries, including many top retail, financial services, and manufacturing firms. With a Mean Time to Contain active security threats of less than 15 minutes, eSentire puts businesses ahead of disruption and delivers the world’s most complete threat response capability. In addition to providing 24/7 Multi-Signal Managed Detection and Response Services, eSentire also offers strategic assessment and planning Managed Risk Services, and a 4-hour remote threat suppression Service Level Agreement with its On Demand 24/7 Incident Response retainer offering.

About PCI DSS

PCI DSS includes a set of data security requirements for payment cards that was initially created by five major global credit card companies, namely Visa, American Express, Discover Financial Services, JCB International and MasterCard, and they are currently maintained by the PCI SSC (Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council). To obtain PCI DSS certification, a company must undergo a comprehensive and rigorous review from an independent assessment organization authorized by the PCI SSC. 

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc., is the Authority in Managed Detection and Response, protecting the critical data and applications of 1200+ organizations in 75+ countries from known and unknown cyber threats. Founded in 2001, the company’s mission is to hunt, investigate and stop cyber threats before they become business disrupting events. Combining cutting-edge machine learning XDR technology, 24/7 Threat Hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire mitigates business risk, and enables security at scale. The Team eSentire difference means enterprises are protected by the best in the business with a named Cyber Risk Advisor, 24/7 access to SOC Cyber Analysts & Elite Threat Hunters, and industry-leading threat intelligence research from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU). eSentire provides Managed Risk, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. For more information, visit www.esentire.com  and follow @eSentire.

