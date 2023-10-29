Major cybersecurity mesh market participants include Cato Networks, BAE Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Forcepoint, Exium, Fortinet, Inc., IBM Corporation, SailPoint Technologies, Inc., GCA Technology, Mesh Security Ltd., Oracle, Naoris Protocol, Pal Alto Networks, and Zscaler, Inc.

The cybersecurity mesh market valuation is expected to surpass USD 5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

Increasing advancements in the IT environment are predicted to have a positive impact on the industry outlook. Modern IT ecosystems are becoming more complex and interconnected, with a combination of on-premises systems, cloud services, mobile devices, and IoT devices. Traditional perimeter-based security approaches are no longer sufficient to protect these diverse systems. This has pushed the use of cybersecurity mesh for more adaptable and context-aware security models that can protect these complex environments effectively.

The cybersecurity mesh market from the SMEs segment is set to generate substantial revenues by 2032, owing to increasing adoption cloud-based technologies in organizations to streamline their operations and reduce costs. These cloud-based solutions, however, expose the firms to new security risks. This is bolstering the demand for cybersecurity mesh solutions for cloud-native security capabilities, allowing SMEs to secure their cloud environments effectively.

The cybersecurity mesh market share from government segment is slated to witness remarkable growth between 2023 and 2032, driven by the vast amount of sensitive data government agencies possess. The cybercriminals, state-sponsored hackers, and other malicious actors often attempt to breach government systems to gain access to classified information or disrupt critical infrastructure. This has prompted governments to invest heavily in cybersecurity solutions, including cybersecurity mesh, to protect their networks, systems, and data, adding to industry share.

Europe cybersecurity mesh market is estimated to grow massively through 2032, attributed to the digital transformation across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and government services in the region. The governments across the region have implemented strict data protection regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). These regulations require organizations to implement robust security measures and ensure the protection of users’ personal data, boosting the market demand in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the cybersecurity mesh market include Cato Networks, BAE Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Forcepoint, Exium, Fortinet, Inc., IBM Corporation, SailPoint Technologies, Inc., GCA Technology, Mesh Security Ltd., Oracle, Naoris Protocol, Pal Alto Networks, and Zscaler, Inc.

Cybersecurity Mesh Industry News

In February 2023, Cisco Systems Inc., a digital communications company, revealed its new cloud-based service with network visibility and control. The new solution aids in simplifying the network complexity and managing cyber security attacks. With this, the company aims to promote its cloud-based services product line in the US market.

In August 2022, MeshTech Security, an Israeli cybertech firm, introduced its CyberTech platform out of stealth. The zero-posture management solution will help the company in boosting its product offerings and expand business in the global market.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Cybersecurity Mesh market 360º synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

2.3 Offering trends

2.4 Deployment Mode trends

2.5 Application trends

2.6 End-User trends

2.7 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Cybersecurity Mesh market Insights

3.1 Impact on COVID-19 impact

3.1.1 North America

3.1.2 Europe

3.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.1.4 Latin America

3.1.5 MEA

3.2 Russia- Ukraine war impact

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Pricing analysis

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6 Patent analysis

3.7 Key news and initiatives

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.8.1 International standards

3.8.2 North America

3.8.3 Europe

3.8.4 Asia Pacific

3.8.5 Latin America

3.8.6 MEA

3.9 Impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Rising adoption of multi-cloud based environment

3.9.1.2 Increasing security concerns

3.9.1.3 Growing adoption of IoT application in manufacturing industry

3.9.1.4 Growing need for robust cybersecurity infrastructure

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 Shortage of skilled labour and technical expertise

3.9.2.2 Financial constrains among startups and SMEs

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

