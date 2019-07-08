Cybersecurity News Leader Dark Reading to Add New Section that Provides Deeper Coverage of Critical Cyber Issues

New section, The Edge, will offer insights on cyber defense, educational materials, human interest stories, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dark Reading, one of the cybersecurity industry’s most trusted and widely-read news sites, announced today that it is adding a new section, The Edge, to its esteemed website. The section will expand the depth and breadth of its cyber news coverage and offer in-depth articles on cybersecurity defense practices, introductory “primers” that explain complex security concepts, profiles of the professionals who drive cybersecurity innovation, and various other pressing coverage topics.

The Edge will launch on July 8 and remain a regular component of the Dark Reading news site. For more information, or to view The Edge go to: darkreading.com

“The Edge is analogous to the Sunday magazine that you might receive in your local newspaper,” said Tim Wilson, co-founder and editor-in-chief, Dark Reading. “It will deliver features that provide additional depth and perspective to our cybersecurity coverage, augmenting the news and commentary we provide every day.”

According to the 2019 Black Hat Attendee Survey , which was published last week, the majority of cybersecurity professionals expect a major breach of their own organization’s data within the next 12 months. As a result, enterprises and security pros have an unprecedented need for information on cybersecurity defense practices. And as the industry continues to grow rapidly, there is a pressing need for materials that help educate both business executives and junior staffers on cybersecurity basics.

The Edge will deliver this in-depth coverage, as well as case studies and human interest stories that provide real-life examples of cybersecurity successes. In addition, The Edge will provide a Threat Monitor feature that offers insights on the latest cyber threats on the Internet, as well as an Ask the Experts feature that enables readers to pose questions to experienced threat analysts and practitioners.

