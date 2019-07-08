Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cybersecurity News Leader Dark Reading to Add New Section that Provides Deeper Coverage of Critical Cyber Issues

Cybersecurity News Leader Dark Reading to Add New Section that Provides Deeper Coverage of Critical Cyber Issues

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

New section, The Edge, will offer insights on cyber defense, educational materials, human interest stories, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dark Reading, one of the cybersecurity industry’s most trusted and widely-read news sites, announced today that it is adding a new section, The Edge, to its esteemed website. The section will expand the depth and breadth of its cyber news coverage and offer in-depth articles on cybersecurity defense practices, introductory “primers” that explain complex security concepts, profiles of the professionals who drive cybersecurity innovation, and various other pressing coverage topics.

The Edge will launch on July 8 and remain a regular component of the Dark Reading news site. For more information, or to view The Edge go to: darkreading.com

“The Edge is analogous to the Sunday magazine that you might receive in your local newspaper,” said Tim Wilson, co-founder and editor-in-chief, Dark Reading. “It will deliver features that provide additional depth and perspective to our cybersecurity coverage, augmenting the news and commentary we provide every day.”

According to the 2019 Black Hat Attendee Survey, which was published last week, the majority of cybersecurity professionals expect a major breach of their own organization’s data within the next 12 months. As a result, enterprises and security pros have an unprecedented need for information on cybersecurity defense practices. And as the industry continues to grow rapidly, there is a pressing need for materials that help educate both business executives and junior staffers on cybersecurity basics.

The Edge will deliver this in-depth coverage, as well as case studies and human interest stories that provide real-life examples of cybersecurity successes. In addition, The Edge will provide a Threat Monitor feature that offers insights on the latest cyber threats on the Internet, as well as an Ask the Experts feature that enables readers to pose questions to experienced threat analysts and practitioners.

About Dark Reading
Dark Reading is the cybersecurity industry’s top destination for news and insight. The site gives cybersecurity professionals an editorially supported environment to connect with peers through moderated discussions, blogs and social media. Cybersecurity professionals visit DarkReading.com to learn about cyber threats, vulnerabilities and technology trends. It’s where they discuss potential defenses against the latest attacks, and key technologies and practices that may help protect their most sensitive data in the future. It’s where they come to engage with one another and with Dark Reading editors to embrace new (and big) ideas, find answers to their IT security questions and solve their most pressing problems. For more information, go to www.darkreading.com. Dark Reading is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech
Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

Media Contact:
Heather Donner
Informa Tech PR
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.