Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Cybrexa Therapeutics to Present at BIO Digital and Sachs 6th Annual Digital Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum

Cybrexa Therapeutics to Present at BIO Digital and Sachs 6th Annual Digital Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cybrexa Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing a new class of therapeutics through its alphalex™ tumor targeting platform, today announced Per Hellsund, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2020 BIO Digital Conference being held June 8-12, 2020.

Mr. Hellsund will present a corporate overview on the Company’s platform, pipeline, and lead candidate CBX-12 (alphalex™-exatecan), which is expected to enter the clinic in advanced solid tumors in early 2021. He will also highlight the potential applications of alphalex™ to improve the therapeutic index of cancer therapeutics. The company presentation will be available on demand starting on June 8. Mr. Hellsund will also be one of the senior leaders speaking at the BIO Digital panel ‘Getting to the Tumor: Beyond the First Generation of Tumor Targeting Technologies’, which will be available on demand starting on June 8.

In addition, Cybrexa will present at the Sachs 6th Annual Digital Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum that is being held May 26-27, 2020. Mr. Hellsund will also be a member of the ‘Latest Trends in C&G Therapeutics II: Focusing on Cancer Vaccines, Neo Antigens & Other Modalities’ panel which will be broadcast live on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11am ET. Access to this conference is free for investors via the link: https://www.sachsforum.com/6ioif-registration.html

Members of the management team will be available for virtual meetings throughout BIO Digital and the 6th Annual Digital Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Keely Zipp at [email protected] or visit the BIO One-on-One Partnering webpage or 6th Annual Digital Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum webpage to schedule a meeting directly.

About the alphalex™ Technology Platform
The Cybrexa alphalex™ technology platform – which consists of a pHLIP® peptide, linker, and small molecule anti-cancer agent (payload) – enables antigen-independent targeting of tumors and intracellular delivery of highly potent anticancer therapies, creating therapeutics that can revolutionize the standard of care.  pHLIP® peptides are a family of pH-Low Insertion Peptides that target acidic cell surfaces.  pHLIP® was developed at Yale University and the University of Rhode Island, and is exclusively licensed to pHLIP, Inc.  alphalex™ represents the disruptive next generation in tumor targeting.  View a video of the mechanism of action of the technology at www.cybrexa.com.  

About Cybrexa
Cybrexa is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation tumor-targeted cancer therapies using its alphalex™ platform. The Company’s lead candidate, CBX-12, an alphalex™-exatecan conjugate, is expected to enter Phase I/II in 2021 in advanced solid tumors. Cybrexa also has other preclinical toxin conjugate programs as well as synthetic lethality programs.  Cybrexa was founded by physician-scientists and has an experienced management team that has built numerous successful life sciences companies. For more information about Cybrexa, please visit www.cybrexa.com.  

Media Contact

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Westwicke, an ICR Company
Stephanie Carrington
[email protected]
646-277-1282

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.