BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; “Cyclacel” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, announced today that the Company plans to present at the Biotech Showcase and host institutional investor and partnering meetings at this event and a Corporate Access Event organized by LifeSci Partners. Both in-person events are taking place January 9-11, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

Biotech Showcase:

Spiro Rombotis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul McBarron, EVP, Finance & COO, will provide an overview of the Company including clinical progress and expected milestones.

Date/Time: Tuesday January 10, 2023, at 9:30 am PT

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco; Yosemite A (Ballroom Level)

To schedule a meeting with management, investors can register on the Biotech Showcase website

LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event:

Spiro Rombotis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul McBarron, EVP, Finance & COO, will be hosting meetings with institutional investors.

Date/Time: Monday, January 9, 2023

Location: Beacon Grand Hotel, San Francisco

Please click here to register for the conference and schedule a meeting with management via the online system managed by LifeSci Partners.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and the anti-mitotic program CYC140, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel’s strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com .

Contacts

Company: Paul McBarron, (908) 517-7330, pmcbarron@cyclacel.com Investor Relations: Irina Koffler, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, (646) 970-4681, ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

