BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; “Cyclacel” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, today announced that it received a notice of non-compliance from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on November 21, 2023 stating that, as a result of not having timely filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq.

Under Nasdaq’s listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days, or until January 20, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, the Company can be granted up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-Q’s due date, or until May 20, 2024, to regain compliance. The Company can regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing standards at any time before such dates by filing the Quarterly Report with the SEC and any other subsequent reports that are required to be filed during the cure period.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation, epigenetics and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and the epigenetic/anti-mitotic program plogosertib, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel’s strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com .

