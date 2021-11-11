Breaking News
Cyclerion Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, today announced that management will attend the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Nov. 16th to 18th, 2021. A pre-recorded corporate presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Thursday, Nov. 18 and will remain available for 30 days in the investor section of the Cyclerion website. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings and investors may request a meeting through Jefferies.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics 
Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion is advancing novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulators that modulate a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling pathway. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. The most advanced compound, CY6463, has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive function and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer’s Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv), Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS), and Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS). Cyclerion is also advancing CY3018, a next-generation sGC stimulator.

For more information about Cyclerion, please visit https://www.cyclerion.com/ and follow us on Twitter (@Cyclerion) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/cyclerion).

